The directory listings are for Chadron businesses, unless otherwise noted in the listing.
Attractions
Museum of the Fur Trade,
3 miles east on Hwy. 20,
(308) 432-3843
The museum has exhibits from the North American fur trade, such as clothing and Indian art and artifacts, furs, textiles and the largest known collection of Northwest trade guns in the world. The museum is open May 1 through Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has a small entry fee.
Auto Care
Eagle, Chevrolet, Buick Dealership
585 South Highway 385,
(308) 432-5583
Eagle dealership sells quality new and used vehicles and offers vehicle maintenance and services including oil changes, multi-point vehicle inspections, tires and parts. The sales and finance area is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The services and parts is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Nebraskaland Tire
231 West Second Street,
(308) 432-4488
Nebraskaland Tire is more than just a tire shop, it is a full-service vehicle care shop that offers support after the sale. The tire store specializes in factory and routine maintenance, brakes, alignment, batteries and electrical work, shocks, air conditioning, cooling system, belts/hoses, timing belts, transmission service, starters and alternators, power steering, oil service and bearings, mufflers and suspensions, tires and struts, tire balancing and repair, tire rotations, custom wheels, computer diagnostics, tune ups, filters (oil, air, cabin, fuel) and fuel injection service. Nebraskaland is open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rick’s Auto Body
115 Morehead Street
(308) 432-8313
Specializes in auto body work. The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Sturdevant’s Auto Parts
220 Chadron Avenue,
(308) 432-3383
Sturdevant’s sells quality auto parts, auto accessories and auto maintenance items, such as motor oil and auto fluids. The store is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Tommy’s Car Lot
920 East Second Street,
(308) 432-3636
Finding the right vehicle for the customer is Tommy’s commitment. With over 50 years of combined experience, Tommy’s Car Lot is the smart choice for your next investment. Tommy’s specializes in new and used cars, pickups, sport utilities and vans of all makes and models and can order specific vehicles and accessories. The car lot is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Wahlstrom Ford
1109 East Third Street,
(308) 432-5533
New and used sales, full service quality auto repair, 24-hour towing. Open 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Eats
Country Kitchen
1250 W. 10th Street,
(308) 432-5111
Country Kitchen a short distance from the college and is open daily until 10 p.m. The Winery, the lounge area of the restaurant, is open 4 – 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The Daily Grind
219 Main Street,
(308) 430-2790
The Daily Grind offers coffee beverages, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. The Main Street shop also serves breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and lunch. Open 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Education
Chadron State College,
1000 Main Street,
308-432-6000
Chadron State College is a four-year public college located in Chadron, Nebraska in the northern part of the Nebraska Panhandle. Started in 1911, it is one of three public colleges in the Nebraska State College System.
Pine Ridge Job Corps,
15710 U.S. Highway 385,
308-432-3316
Pine Ridge Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center is a great place for young people to complete an education, learn a marketable trade, make lifetime friends, and graduate with a good job in hand. Through our Career Development Services System (CDSS), we provide our students with the skills you need to succeed in today’s workforce—at no cost to you or your family.
Eye Care
Chadron Vision Center
241 East Third Street,
(308) 432-3222
Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
Offers a full range of eye exams, including medical exams for glaucoma, diabetes, macular generation and post-operative exams for cataracts and lasic surgery; Full line of eyewear and contact lenses available.
Financial/Insurance
H&R Block,
245 Main Street,
308-432-4432
Offering year-round assistance for all your bookkeeping needs, including I-9 Services, Notary, Premium Office, Business and Personal Taxes
Edward Jones,
104 West Third Street,
308-432-3680
Whether you're planning for retirement, saving for college for children or grandchildren, or just trying to protect the financial future of the ones you care for the most, we can work together to develop specific strategies to help you achieve your goals. We can also monitor your progress to help make sure you stay on track or determine if any adjustments need to be made.
Chadron Federal Credit Union,
126 East Third Street,
308-432-2588
Chadron Federal Credit Union members have access to all the financial products, services and conveniences our credit union has to offer. Our field of membership includes: Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Dawes, Sioux or Sheridan counties in Northwest Nebraska. We can also offer membership to anyone who is the immediate family member of an already active credit union member. Also any employee of the Union Pacific Rail Road (western division) can qualify for membership.
Randy Bauer State Farm Insurance,
345 Main Street,
308-432-3388
Full service insurance company helping you make things go right and there for you when things go wrong. Complete line of insurance products including auto, home, business, property, life and health, as well as banking and annuities services.
Government
City of Chadron
234 Main Street
(308) 432-0505
Chadron is a friendly and scenic college town with a population of approximately 5,700. Residents can inquire about codes, important documents, utilities and more at City Hall at 234 Main Street. View resources, documents and services offered at the Chadron Public Library at 507 Bordeaux Street, or make use of the Chadron Municipal Airport with commercial flights, located five miles west of town on Highway 20. The city also owns and operates the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center on 10th Street, directly across from the CSC campus. The city also operates a handi-bus, that offers free rides to all ages anywhere within the city limits (call 432-0520 for more information).
Hair Care
The Cut Hut
255 Mears Street,
(308) 432-3993
The Cut Hut offers haircuts, colors, highlighting, perms, manicures, pedicures, facial and body waxing, tanning and Backscratcher nails. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment.
TLC Salon
243 Main Street,
(308) 432-2132
TLC is a full-service salon that offers perms, colors, haircuts, styles, CND manicures and pedicures. The salon is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Earlier or later appointments are available upon request.
Hotels
Best Western West Hills Inn, 1100 West 10th Street, 308-432-3305
Victorian Inn Bed and Breakfast, 307 Shelton Street, 308-432-5696
News
The Chadron Record
248 West Second Street
(308) 432-5511
Your hometown newspaper serving the northern Panhandle since 1884. Read us in print, online at www.thechadronnews.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Subscriptions available in 13-26-52-week increments.
Retail
Hencey Plumbing and Hydronics
205 West Second Street
(308) 432-3454
All of your plumbing and hydronics materials and services are available. Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The New Leaf
1002 East Third Street
(308) 432-5561
Flower/gift shop and greenhouse. Landscaping services also available.