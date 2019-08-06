The directory listings are for Chadron businesses, unless otherwise noted in the listing.
Attraction
Museum of the Fur Trade
3 miles east on Hwy. 20,
(308) 432-3843
The museum has exhibits from the North American fur trade, such as clothing and Indian art and artifacts, furs, textiles and the largest known collection of Northwest trade guns in the world. The museum is open May 1 through Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has a small entry fee.
Auto Care
Eagle, Chevrolet, Buick Dealership
585 South Highway 385,
(308) 432-5583
Eagle dealership sells quality new and used vehicles and offers vehicle maintenance and services including oil changes, multi-point vehicle inspections, tires and parts. The sales and finance area is open Monday through Fri-day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The services and parts is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Nebraskaland Tire
231 West Second Street,
(308) 432-4488
Nebraskaland Tire is more than just a tire shop, it is a full-service vehicle care shop that offers support after the sale. The tire store specializes in factory and routine maintenance, brakes, alignment, batteries and electrical work, shocks, air conditioning, cooling system, belts/hoses, timing belts, transmission service, starters and alter-nators, power steering, oil service and bearings, mufflers and suspensions, tires and struts, tire balancing and re-pair, tire rotations, custom wheels, computer diagnostics, tune ups, filters (oil, air, cabin, fuel) and fuel injection service. Nebraskaland is open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rick’s Auto Body
115 Morehead Street
(308) 432-8313
Specializes in auto body work. The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Sturdevant’s Auto Parts
220 Chadron Avenue,
(308) 432-3383
Sturdevant’s sells quality auto parts, auto accessories and auto maintenance items, such as motor oil and auto fluids. The store is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Tommy’s Car Lot
920 East Second Street,
(308) 432-3636
Finding the right vehicle for the customer is Tommy’s commitment. With over 50 years of combined experi-ence, Tommy’s Car Lot is the smart choice for your next investment. Tommy’s specializes in new and used cars, pickups, sport utilities and vans of all makes and models and can order specific vehicles and accessories. The car lot is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Wahlstrom Ford
1109 East Third Street,
(308) 432-5533
New and used sales, full service quality auto repair, 24-hour towing. Open 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Eats
Bean Broker
202 West Second Street,
(308) 7432-4500
Coffee, lunch, drinks and entertainment venue in historic downtown Chadron.
Domino’s
1519 West Sixth Street,
(308) 747-2203
Offering eat-in, carryout and delivery, Domino’s offers pizza, chicken, pasta, sandwiches and sides.
Education
Chadron State College
1000 Main Street,
308-432-6000
Chadron State College is a four-year public college located in Chadron, Nebraska in the northern part of the Nebraska Panhandle. Started in 1911, it is one of three public colleges in the Nebraska State College System.
Pine Ridge Job Corps
15710 U.S. Highway 385,
308-432-3316
Pine Ridge Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center is a great place for young people to complete an educa-tion, learn a marketable trade, make lifetime friends, and graduate with a good job in hand. Through our Career Development Services System (CDSS), we provide our students with the skills you need to succeed in today’s workforce—at no cost to you or your family.
Eye Care
Chadron Vision Center
241 East Third Street,
(308) 432-3222
Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
Offers a full range of eye exams, including medical exams for glaucoma, diabetes, macular generation and post-operative exams for cataracts and lasic surgery; Full line of eyewear and contact lenses available.
Financial/Insurance
Chadron Federal Credit Union
126 East Third Street,
308-432-2588
Chadron Federal Credit Union members have access to all the financial products, services and conveniences our credit union has to offer. Our field of membership includes: Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Dawes, Sioux or Sheridan counties in Northwest Nebraska. We can also offer membership to anyone who is the immediate family member of an already active credit union member. Also any employee of the Union Pacific Rail Road (western division) can qualify for membership.
H&R Block
245 Main Street,
308-432-4432
Offering year-round assistance for all your bookkeeping needs, including I-9 Services, Notary, Premium Office, Business and Personal Taxes
Randy Bauer State Farm Insurance
345 Main Street,
308-432-3388
Full service insurance company helping you make things go right and there for you when things go wrong. Complete line of insurance products including auto, home, business, property, life and health, as well as banking and annuities services.
Hair Care
The Cut Hut
255 Mears Street,
(308) 432-3993
The Cut Hut offers haircuts, colors, highlighting, perms, manicures, pedicures, facial and body waxing, tanning and Backscratcher nails. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays by ap-pointment.
Hotels
Victorian Inn Bed and Breakfast
307 Shelton Street,
308-432-5696
News
The Chadron Record
248 West Second Street
(308) 432-5511
Your hometown newspaper serving the northern Panhandle since 1884. Read us in print, online at www.thechadronnews.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Subscriptions available in 13-26-52-week increments.
Retail
Arrow Building
1151 Highway 20
(308) 432-4481
Full service lumber yard and hardware store.
Bloom Flowers and Gifts
219 Main Street,
(308) 432-6971
Full-service flower shop that also offers unique gifts for that someone special in your life.
Hencey Plumbing and Hydronics
205 West Second Street
(308) 432-3454
All of your plumbing and hydronics materials and services are available. Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Home Haven
1610 West Sixth Street,
(308) 432-5536
Family owned furniture and appliance store serving Chadron and the surrounding area; also serves as a FedEx shipping center.
Mar-bow Archery and Music
226 West Second Street,
(308) 432-3474
Locally owned and operated outdoor sporting goods and music store, including but not limited to archery sup-plies, music supplies and lessons.
Morford’s Decorating
1250 West Sixth Street,
(308) 432-3149
Family owned flooring and installation services for the entire Panhandle, for both personal and commercial needs.