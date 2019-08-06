City of Chadron Downtown (copy)

Downtown Chadron. 

 Record file photo

The directory listings are for Chadron businesses, unless otherwise noted in the listing.

Attraction

Museum of the Fur Trade 

3 miles east on Hwy. 20,

(308) 432-3843

The museum has exhibits from the North American fur trade, such as clothing and Indian art and artifacts, furs, textiles and the largest known collection of Northwest trade guns in the world. The museum is open May 1 through Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has a small entry fee.

Auto Care

Eagle, Chevrolet, Buick Dealership

585 South Highway 385,

(308) 432-5583

Eagle dealership sells quality new and used vehicles and offers vehicle maintenance and services including oil changes, multi-point vehicle inspections, tires and parts. The sales and finance area is open Monday through Fri-day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The services and parts is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Nebraskaland Tire

231 West Second Street,

(308) 432-4488

Nebraskaland Tire is more than just a tire shop, it is a full-service vehicle care shop that offers support after the sale. The tire store specializes in factory and routine maintenance, brakes, alignment, batteries and electrical work, shocks, air conditioning, cooling system, belts/hoses, timing belts, transmission service, starters and alter-nators, power steering, oil service and bearings, mufflers and suspensions, tires and struts, tire balancing and re-pair, tire rotations, custom wheels, computer diagnostics, tune ups, filters (oil, air, cabin, fuel) and fuel injection service. Nebraskaland is open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rick’s Auto Body

115 Morehead Street

(308) 432-8313

Specializes in auto body work. The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Sturdevant’s Auto Parts

220 Chadron Avenue,

(308) 432-3383

Sturdevant’s sells quality auto parts, auto accessories and auto maintenance items, such as motor oil and auto fluids. The store is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tommy’s Car Lot

920 East Second Street,

(308) 432-3636

Finding the right vehicle for the customer is Tommy’s commitment. With over 50 years of combined experi-ence, Tommy’s Car Lot is the smart choice for your next investment. Tommy’s specializes in new and used cars, pickups, sport utilities and vans of all makes and models and can order specific vehicles and accessories. The car lot is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Wahlstrom Ford

1109 East Third Street,

(308) 432-5533

New and used sales, full service quality auto repair, 24-hour towing. Open 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Eats

Bean Broker

202 West Second Street,

(308) 7432-4500

Coffee, lunch, drinks and entertainment venue in historic downtown Chadron.

Domino’s

1519 West Sixth Street,

(308) 747-2203

Offering eat-in, carryout and delivery, Domino’s offers pizza, chicken, pasta, sandwiches and sides.

Education

Chadron State College 

1000 Main Street,

308-432-6000

Chadron State College is a four-year public college located in Chadron, Nebraska in the northern part of the Nebraska Panhandle. Started in 1911, it is one of three public colleges in the Nebraska State College System.

Pine Ridge Job Corps 

15710 U.S. Highway 385,

308-432-3316

Pine Ridge Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center is a great place for young people to complete an educa-tion, learn a marketable trade, make lifetime friends, and graduate with a good job in hand. Through our Career Development Services System (CDSS), we provide our students with the skills you need to succeed in today’s workforce—at no cost to you or your family.

Eye Care

Chadron Vision Center

241 East Third Street,

(308) 432-3222

Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday.

Offers a full range of eye exams, including medical exams for glaucoma, diabetes, macular generation and post-operative exams for cataracts and lasic surgery; Full line of eyewear and contact lenses available.

Financial/Insurance

Chadron Federal Credit Union 

126 East Third Street,

308-432-2588

Chadron Federal Credit Union members have access to all the financial products, services and conveniences our credit union has to offer. Our field of membership includes: Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Dawes, Sioux or Sheridan counties in Northwest Nebraska. We can also offer membership to anyone who is the immediate family member of an already active credit union member. Also any employee of the Union Pacific Rail Road (western division) can qualify for membership.

H&R Block 

245 Main Street,

308-432-4432

Offering year-round assistance for all your bookkeeping needs, including I-9 Services, Notary, Premium Office, Business and Personal Taxes

Randy Bauer State Farm Insurance 

345 Main Street,

308-432-3388

Full service insurance company helping you make things go right and there for you when things go wrong. Complete line of insurance products including auto, home, business, property, life and health, as well as banking and annuities services.

Hair Care

The Cut Hut

255 Mears Street, 

(308) 432-3993 

The Cut Hut offers haircuts, colors, highlighting, perms, manicures, pedicures, facial and body waxing, tanning and Backscratcher nails. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays by ap-pointment.

Hotels

Victorian Inn Bed and Breakfast

307 Shelton Street,

308-432-5696

News

The Chadron Record

248 West Second Street

(308) 432-5511

Your hometown newspaper serving the northern Panhandle since 1884. Read us in print, online at www.thechadronnews.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Subscriptions available in 13-26-52-week increments.

Retail

Arrow Building

1151 Highway 20

(308) 432-4481

Full service lumber yard and hardware store.

Bloom Flowers and Gifts

219 Main Street,

(308) 432-6971

Full-service flower shop that also offers unique gifts for that someone special in your life.

Hencey Plumbing and Hydronics

205 West Second Street

(308) 432-3454

All of your plumbing and hydronics materials and services are available. Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Home Haven

1610 West Sixth Street,

(308) 432-5536

Family owned furniture and appliance store serving Chadron and the surrounding area; also serves as a FedEx shipping center.

Mar-bow Archery and Music

226 West Second Street,

(308) 432-3474

Locally owned and operated outdoor sporting goods and music store, including but not limited to archery sup-plies, music supplies and lessons.

Morford’s Decorating

1250 West Sixth Street,

(308) 432-3149

Family owned flooring and installation services for the entire Panhandle, for both personal and commercial needs.

