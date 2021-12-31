45th Bridal Showcase foresees big year for weddings

Rapid City’s Bridal Showcase is celebrating a milestone anniversary. The 2022 Bridal Showcase will mark the 45th annual event that’s helped couples plan their dream weddings.

What began as an eight-vendor event sponsored by Blumenthal’s, a Rapid City department store, has evolved into an annual region-wide attraction. The showcase draws couples from western South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota and Montana.

The 2022 Bridal Showcase will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Rapid City. Admission is $5 for those who pre-register or $7.50 at the door. Brides and grooms can visit dozens of vendor booths, view the latest wedding wear at a fashion show, and register to win prizes. To pre-register and see the list of vendors, go to blackhillsbride.com/events/bridal-showcase.

“To celebrate our milestone, we will give every bride that comes to the Showcase a glass of champagne or a mimosa, and we have thousands of dollars in prizes,” said Sally Samuelsen Wharton, who has been the Bridal Showcase coordinator since the first event in 1976.

More than $6,000 in prizes will be given away, including a 50-inch television, a gift certificate from Riddle's Jewelry, overnight hotel stays, restaurant gift certificates, gift baskets, photography sessions and more.

“People can plan their whole wedding at the Bridal Showcase,” Samuelsen Wharton said. “That is the beauty of the Bridal Showcase. We have such a wide variety of (vendors). … Couples can look at the displays and they can meet the vendors and they can see who they gravitate toward, who they feel would be a good fit for their vision of their event.”

“When they attend this event, most couples are working and they don’t have time to talk to that many (businesses),” she said. “We have 60 sponsors. If you were going to make an appointment to see all these people, it would take weeks, months actually. We do the Showcase on a Saturday, we do it all in one place, and it enables couples to talk to a lot of people and tailor what they envision for their wedding more easily.”

In its early days, the Showcase primarily attracted brides and their mothers, Samuelsen Wharton said. Now, more men attend with their fiancees. The Showcase also attracts couples who are planning second weddings and couples who are financially independent and paying for their weddings themselves.

“I think 2022 will be a big year because a lot of the population has been vaccinated (for COVID-19). I do think this will be a big year for weddings, and I think the families will feel more comfortable getting together because so many people have been vaccinated,” Samuelsen Wharton said. “I have spoken to a lot of sponsors and they’ve been vaccinated because they know they’re going to be around large groups of people. The bridal industry has really worked hard to move forward with their business.”

Weddings have become personalized, unique and interactive events.

“I would say people think outside the box more than they used to. For years and years, the traditions were the same,” Samuelsen Wharton said.

Technology and pop culture influence bridal dresses, décor and personal touches couples add to their weddings.

“When I first started with the Showcase, you walked into a retail store or you ordered something from a catalog, but now girls can research (online) much more closely what they’re interested in and they do that by looking at Pinterest and looking at Instagram," Samuelsen Wharton said. “They’re a more educated consumer and they follow more closely the trends that are happening.”

Reality television shows such as “Say Yes to the Dress” and “Four Weddings” influence what brides want to duplicate at their weddings. Trendsetters like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s wedding gowns affect popular styles in bridal dresses, and so does pop culture. This spring, Samuelsen Wharton said, brides will see wedding dresses modeled after the English Regency-era fashions from the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton” -- square necklines, empire waistlines, flowing ethereal styles and pastel colors.

Receptions have moved beyond cake and punch to include diverse menus and entertainment such as music, choreography, photo booths and more for the bride, groom and their guests. Illustrator Alyssa Tanner, for example, has been a vendor at the Bridal Showcase for the past few years. She’s a familiar face to Storybook Island visitors whose caricatures she draws, and she was mentored by the former Storybook Island caricaturist Ted Kraft. Her Rapid City-based business is Caricatures by Alyssa.

“I do live caricatures at wedding receptions. It’s a lot of fun. I set up easel and paper and markers and I draw each of the guests in 3 to 5 minutes. It’s a lot of fun to watch. I can draw about 25 people in an hour,” Tanner said. “I had a bride seek me out at Storybook Island. She asked if I could draw at her wedding reception, so it took off from there. I liked it so much I decided to make it a major part of my business model.”

“It’s like magic on a page. People have called me the human photo booth,” Tanner said. “Whether you like art or you don’t, everyone loves to watch. It’s fascinating to see (the drawing) appear.”

The tradition of couples driving away after their reception to start their honeymoon is often replaced by multiple activities with family and friends, Samuelsen Wharton said, especially because the Black Hills has become a popular site for destination weddings.

“You’ll have the wedding but also you have (activities like) going on a hike or going up to one of the resorts in Custer State Park and having a picnic together. In the summer they might be doing boating or horseback riding. They’re putting together an entire weekend and the bride and groom are there for all of it,” she said. “The bride and groom stay to the very end (of their reception) and they’re going to see their family the next day.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0