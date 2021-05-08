A career that was a perfect fit: Clothing store owner turns 90 on Sunday

“I grew up in it. I went to college thinking I was coming back to the store," Mark said. "When I came back from college, everybody wanted to see my dad. The only way they’d let me help them is if I said I was Leonard’s son.”

Leonard praises his son’s skills in retail and especially in helping design custom clothing for men.

“I like clothes. You need to like clothes to be in the business. I like the different trends and fashions. I like going to market to buy different clothes for the store,” Mark said. “People like to see something new. That’s what we try to do is having something new in the store all the time.”

Father and son have guided Seeley Clothing through changes in location and shifts in fashion to casual wear and online shopping. Seeley Clothing has been in six locations in Rapid City. In 1978, not long after Leonard bought Seeley Clothing, Leonard said his business was approached by Rushmore Mall and asked to open a shop there. For about 15 years, Seeley Clothing maintained its shop on St. Joseph Street and a second location in the mall.

Through the years, Seeley Clothing has been in a 10,000-square-foot store at Baken Park and at Main Street Square. Seeley Clothing now has a storefront at 910 Main Street.