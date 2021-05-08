A career that was a perfect fit: Clothing store owner turns 90 on Sunday

Seeley Clothing owner Leonard Bachman still takes pleasure in wearing a well-tailored suit and tie to work every day. Leonard will celebrate his 90th birthday Sunday, but retirement for the clothier is nowhere in sight.
“I love the nice people. They are so good to me,” Leonard said of Seeley’s customers. “I’m pretty lucky. I just kept coming to work and taking care of all the customers.”
Nelville Seeley, a traveling suit salesman, opened Seeley Clothing in Rapid City in 1937. Leonard’s career at Seeley Clothing began in 1956 and for the past 65 years he has followed Mr. Seeley’s mantra: “Seeley’s won’t let you wear it unless it fits.”
“Mr. Seeley told me the big thing you have to do when you’re taking care of people is be nice. That’s what he said. I know that works,” Leonard said. “We are nice and that’s important. I really think that’s the secret.”
Leonard was born and raised on a ranch in Faith, but the family ranch couldn’t support him and his two brothers. Leonard tried a variety of jobs and was a cook at Arrowhead Country Club when he answered a help wanted ad for Seeley Clothing.
“Mr. Seeley came out to the country club to see how I work,” Leonard said. “He talked with the manager of the country club and he told Seeley he thought I’d be good.”
When Leonard was offered the job, however, he hesitated. He thought Seeley’s offer of $200 a week and a 2% commission was too low. When Seeley offered $227 a week and 3% commission, Leonard accepted.
“Mr. Seeley was good to me and I liked the clothing business, so I really did well,” Leonard said.
From the start, Leonard has genuinely liked the products he was selling. The navy blue suit Leonard wore at his 1956 wedding to his wife, Lila, came from Seeley Clothing.
“Navy is still one of the top suits that people use,” Leonard said.
By the mid-1960s, Leonard had bought 20% of the business, and in the 1970s he bought out Mr. Seeley. After years of working together, the two were business partners and close friends. Before Mr. Seeley retired, he began transitioning more responsibility to Leonard so customers would be comfortable and have confidence in Leonard.
“He had real tough customers, but I was able to take care of them,” Leonard said.
Leonard is making that same transition with his son, Mark, who started working at Seeley Clothing at age 14. About eight family members have been employees of Seeley Clothing at one time or another, Leonard said. Mark earned a degree in business management at the University of South Dakota and has stayed at Seeley Clothing for 46 years.
“I grew up in it. I went to college thinking I was coming back to the store," Mark said. "When I came back from college, everybody wanted to see my dad. The only way they’d let me help them is if I said I was Leonard’s son.”
Leonard praises his son’s skills in retail and especially in helping design custom clothing for men.
“I like clothes. You need to like clothes to be in the business. I like the different trends and fashions. I like going to market to buy different clothes for the store,” Mark said. “People like to see something new. That’s what we try to do is having something new in the store all the time.”
Father and son have guided Seeley Clothing through changes in location and shifts in fashion to casual wear and online shopping. Seeley Clothing has been in six locations in Rapid City. In 1978, not long after Leonard bought Seeley Clothing, Leonard said his business was approached by Rushmore Mall and asked to open a shop there. For about 15 years, Seeley Clothing maintained its shop on St. Joseph Street and a second location in the mall.
Through the years, Seeley Clothing has been in a 10,000-square-foot store at Baken Park and at Main Street Square. Seeley Clothing now has a storefront at 910 Main Street.
Though Seeley Clothing succeeded at selling some exceptionally trendy styles – especially the wildly colored men’s cooji sweaters of the 1980s – the store has always been known for its suits and its dedication to customers.
“We try to combat the internet by giving good service, good tailoring and good products that you can’t find anywhere else in Rapid City, and you can’t find any better tailoring that what we have and friendly people,” Mark said. “A lot of people just come in and want to sit down and talk. That’s what’s cool about our store.”
Leonard and Mark both fondly remember some of Seeley Clothing’s high-profile customers, including Gov. George S. Mickelson, 1972 presidential nominee George McGovern, Wall Drug founders Ted and Dorothy Hustead, and Rapid City business owner Charles Lien.
“I sold clothes to George Mickelson. He really liked me. He would come in at the Rushmore Mall store and he’d take me to lunch many times,” Leonard said.
“My dad enjoys the people. That’s what I enjoy too is the people,” Mark said.
Mark doesn’t plan to follow in his father’s footsteps of working until he's 90. He does want to continue until 2037 so he can celebrate Seeley Clothing’s 100th anniversary in business.
“It’s a fun business. We have great customers, and we’re different than a lot of stores in town,” Mark said. “My dad said, ‘There’s always going to be somebody who needs a suit or a sport coat,’ and he was right.”