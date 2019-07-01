Like a meandering walk through the forest, the menu at Skogen Kitchen in Custer is full of surprises and ever-changing.
Perhaps then, it's fitting Skogen is Norwegian for "the forest."
The brainchild of husband and wife Eliza and Chef Joseph Raney, Skogen celebrated its second year of the intimate eatery on North 5th Street in Custer this May.
The couple's food, atmosphere and charm has drawn rave reviews from eaters across the Black Hills, willing to make the trip to Custer for weekend brunch or an evening meal.
"We have Rapid City regulars that come down sometimes two or three nights a week," Eliza said. "The amount of support, and just wonderful connections we have made has been overwhelming."
Found in a book
Listening to the couple talk about their journey to the Black Hills, it's almost as if it didn't happen.
"I think we read some book that had the Black Hills in it and started to look into it more," Joseph said.
Eliza and Joseph met while they both worked at a fine-dining seafood restaurant in Newport Beach, Calif. and started dating. She grew up Lindstrom Minn., a small town of just over 4,000 about 45 minutes from Minneapolis, Joseph was California born-and-raised.
As the couple's relationship grew more serious, Eliza pushed them to venture out and start their life anew. They started looking into the food scene in Texas and the Chicago area.
"But then Eliza reminded me she wanted to be in a small town like she grew up in," Joseph said.
Joseph flew out to Rapid City alone and started having a realtor show him houses across the Black Hills. At first, nothing was piquing Joseph's interest, then, at the end of the day, he drove to Custer.
"We came into Custer and it just had this great feeling to it," Joseph said. "It just had this feeling of adventure."
He looked at a house five miles out of town and put an offer in that day.
Growing up in Minnesota, Eliza had an impression of South Dakota that she would be moving to the middle of the plains.
"As we are flying low into Rapid City, I kept saying 'why is there so many trees, you didn't tell me there would be so many trees,'" Eliza said. "Then we got here and I was like, 'this place is absolutely beautiful.'"
Still once settle in Custer, Joseph wasn't sure the Black Hills food scene would be ready for the type of restaurant he wanted to do.
Chef Joseph is classically trained at Le Cordon Bleu in California and he loves to push the envelope and be creative with his cuisine.
"I thought opening a restaurant was the wrong thing to do here when we first arrived," Joseph said. "I didn't think this area would be open to the types of things I wanted to do."
Despite those concerns, Joseph wrote type of menu he would want toand submitted to a local to test the waters.
"All they said was 'you are going to open this thing and you are going to close it right back down,'" Joseph said.
He called the conversation a "gut punch," he thought of switching careers. There was also the lingering voice of chef friends in California that said if he moved to South Dakota he would become a "professional deep fryer."
But Eliza, ever the supporter and optimist, pushed the couple to take a leap and open the restaurant the way they wanted, despite their concerns.
"I told him what's the worst that can happen," she said during an interview with Black Hills Business in May. "If it doesn't work, at least we tried."
Eliza says, for Joseph there was no other option. Making inventive cuisine is what he loves to do.
"This is how he needed to cook, if he was going to continue being a chef," she said.
A restaurant their way
Once open, the couple found their initial fears were unfounded. They say the town of Custer and the entire Black Hills were yearning for a different culinary experience.
That experience is exactly what they have created in their quaint 45-person eatery in the middle of Custer.
Eliza handles the front of the house and did the impeccable interior design for the restaurant. The details of the space right down the blue countertop are inviting and fun.
Joseph makes food that he wants with the freedom to experiment with new dishes. He calls the menu "small and focused" and his sous-chef Adolfo Salgado moved from California to Custer to help him his vision.
Brunch fair is a mixture of classics like Custer's First Meal (two eggs, hash browns and homemade sausage) and more unexpected delights like Japanese french toast with green tea ice cream or morning walleye with a potato, bacon and mint emulsion.
Patrons love the couples pancake menu. There are five options with toppings ranging from lingonberries with lemon cream to fried chicken, hot sauce and maple syrup. The couple's website coyly says "trust us," when referring to the latter. Brunch ranges from $9 to $25.
For dinner, chef Joseph leans on flawlessly prepared American favorites with a bit of modern, exotic and international flare.
The free-range chicken is prepared with muhammara, a hot pepper dip originally from Aleppo, Syria and found traditionally in Turkish cuisine. The bone-in pork chop is served with a green papaya salad and coconut lemongrass emulsion for a bit of an island feel. The braised short rib comes with a cheese from Spain.
Fish is flown in via Dakota Seafood in Rapid City and the couple there are times when the seafood they are getting in Custer is fresher than what they could have gotten in California.
"I don't know what we would do without them," Eliza said of Dakota Seafood.
Prices for entrees range from $17 to $40.
Joseph tells diners not to get too comfortable with the menu. Because the couple owns the restaurant he is much more free to make changes on the fly.
"When you eat something at Skogen and you love it and you get comfortable with it; i'm going to change it," he said. "Because you are going to find something else that you are going to love."
Eating at Skogen you will likely see both Eliza and Joseph interacting with the customers during their meal.
"A dining experience is not necessary all about the food," Joseph said. "People have all shorts of likes and dislikes and I want to learn about them."
He tries to grow from those conversations and make a deeper connection with people eating his food.
"Niceness costs our business nothing," he said.