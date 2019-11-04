Alan Carner started growing mushrooms a few years back to supply a simple demand — his appetite.
“I wanted to try to still provide for my family without going to the grocery store as much,” Carner told Black Hills Business. “I wanted to be able to grow a bunch of different species all year long. I wanted to just dabble and see what happens. There’s a lack of mushrooms available [in the area].”
Now, Carner, the founder and sole proprietor of Black Hills Mushrooms, is feeding a lot more appetites. Aside from offering a variety of oyster and wild mushrooms at the Black Hills Farmer’s Market each Saturday — it’s Carner’s first year at the market — he supplies mushrooms to downtown Rapid City restaurants like Tally’s Silver Spoon, The Wine Cellar and Murphy’s Pub & Grill.
Sometimes, however, he wonders if he’s bitten off more than he can chew.
“There is a lot of work involved in it,” he said. “To have a supply every week you have to grow mushrooms every week. It’s pretty time consuming.”
Carner estimates he harvests between 20 and 30 pounds of mushrooms a week. He founded Black Hills Mushrooms LLC in Spring 2018.
Recently, Carner found another way to supply mushrooms to the Black Hills. In July, he received state certification to identify and sell wild mushrooms at the market and to area restaurants. Per state law, a “mushroom identification expert” must certify wild mushrooms before they can be sold at restaurants. Though Carner has been foraging, identifying and harvesting wild mushrooms with his dad since he was a child, he only became certified upon taking a three-day course in Georgia. He believes he’s the only person in South Dakota with the certification.
“All the restaurants are super stoked on that,” said Carner, who sells around 30 different species, including morels, chanterelles, turkey tails, and black trumpets. He goes into the hills to forage multiple times each week.
Carner has found other ways to expand his business. He sells his used growing material to local gardeners — microbes within the material helps soil retain moisture and introduces beneficial properties — and sells grains and petri dishes for the early stages of mushroom growth. He also offers his certification skills to people who forage and want to confirm their harvest. He has big plans for the future, too.
“I would like to get a bigger space eventually,” he said. “A couple of greenhouses would be nice. A couple of employees would be nice, too.”
For now, funding and the laborious nature of mushroom cultivation have prevented him from taking that step.
“[The biggest challenges are] funding, expenses, having no capital whatsoever,” he said. “It started from nothing, a piece of cardboard with mushrooms growing on it.”
But Carner has come a long way.
“The beginning was really a struggle. There were a lot of failures,” he said. “It was three years of learning how to grow when I first started. Then I started the business and I noticed the spark of interest from my friends in me growing the mushrooms.”
Carner is keen on spreading the knowledge of mycology — the science of fungi — and encourages others to follow his path.
“A lot of people [come up to me],” he said. “They want to learn how to grow their own. That is super awesome. I’m always willing to share information to help them. Anyone can grow mushrooms if you can boil water.”
He also encourages mushroom lovers to get out in the forest, forge a connection with nature, and see what they find.
“Get back into the wild,” he said. “Explore your wild. Find these mushrooms. It’s OK to take pictures of these mushrooms. It’s OK to pick these mushrooms. But do not eat the mushrooms unless you know 100 percent what they are. Talk to a certified mushroom expert first.”