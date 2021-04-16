A 'sense of panic' over lack of local workers for service industry

Visitors are already arriving in the Black Hills well ahead of the traditional Memorial Day weekend start of tourist season.
Typically that’s good news, but this year hotels and restaurants in the region are experiencing a dire shortage of employees.
“I’ve been talking to my staff for a month now about how it’s going to come to a critical mass in the next few weeks. … There’s a sense of panic,” said Domico Rodriguez, executive director of Main Street Square. “We’ll get through it no matter what. We’re midwesterners. We’ll grind until we can’t grind any more, but it’s going to be a rough summer.”
“We could have a record year in the Black Hills for visitors, and it’s starting earlier,” he said.
Chris Johnson is a founding partner in a management company, Hotelzrus, that formed a year ago. Johnson describes staffing at local hotels as “a nightmare.” The company oversees Rapid City’s Cambria Inn Suites and MainStay Suites, both of which are currently operating with 50% of the amount of staff they want, Johnson said.
“Now is when we want to hire employees and get them trained properly before we get too busy and we don’t have time to do those things,” he said.
Both hotels have been in Rapid City about 10 years. Johnson said 2021 is already shaping up to one of the busiest summers the hotels have experienced.
“We’re already starting to see the tourism influx,” he said. “It’s just going to be a race in the sense of selling rooms and getting those rooms turned over for the next guests.”
Rapid City restaurants struggling with too few employees are posting “help wanted” signs and using social media and online job boards to advertise job openings. Piesano’s Paccia owner Stacey Livermont struck a nerve when she posted on Facebook on April 9 about the difficulties of finding staff.
She said she normally operates with a staff of 17 and has 25 employees during the summer. As of April 9, she had a staff of nine, including herself, and Livermont works 60 hours a week at the restaurant. Livermont said her Facebook post was shared more than 200 times and was viewed by thousands of people. Commenters locally and from other states sympathized, saying employee shortages stretch beyond the Black Hills.
Where is everyone?
Businesses trying to hire summer help don’t have clear answers to the mystery of the workforce shortage.
“What I have found the most puzzling is when you look at the unemployment numbers in western South Dakota with how low the percentage of unemployment is, yet we have tons of applications for jobs. Those things don’t reconcile. It’s been an enigma. We have not been able to bridge that gap,” said Rob Keighron, general manager of Firehouse Brewing Company.
“As you start getting into spring and summer where you need a full complement of staff, two years ago (hiring) would not have been an issue at all,” he said.
“It’s a nightmare because the entire community is looking for help,” Johnson said. “There’s not a restaurant or anybody in hospitality field that’s not looking for help. Everybody is looking for the same person, whether it’s a housekeeper, front desk clerk, server, cooks.”
“It’s already hard to get help in a kitchen, but since COVID-19 it’s been really hard. We have been short of staff since when we closed down in March 2020,” Livermont said.
Livermont and Rodriguez both said the high school and college age students who typically rely on summer jobs aren’t applying.
“We’re missing a generation. We’ve got kids applying who are 14 and 16. We’re not seeing a lot of people between 18 and 25. Just kind of a different generation is applying,” Livermont said.
“Those kids aren’t working. That’s what filled up a lot of those jobs is people coming back from college and working. It’s really odd,” Rodriguez said. “I think everybody is starting to feel that pressure when you’re not getting the applicants you were hoping for.”
“I’m sure the root cause is the pandemic,” he said. “It could be parents are saying, ‘Don’t work this summer. We’d rather you be safe.’”
Stew Mehlhaff is an operating partner with the two Qdoba restaurants in Rapid City. Qdoba has benefited in past summers from visa workers who come to the Black Hills during tourist season, and he said the restaurants have also had success hiring men from work release programs.
“We need more people in town to work these jobs,” Mehlhaff said. “It’s a real struggle, and if you’re a really small business person, it’s tough right now.”
Visa workers normally fill “a couple hundred” tourist season jobs throughout the Black Hills, Rodriguez said, and often those employees would work at hotels during the day, then work in the evenings bussing tables and filling dishwasher jobs at restaurants so they could earn more money to take home. However, that employee pool is being impacted by COVID-19.
“The company we use that brings (J-1 visa) kids out of Turkey, we got notification last Friday that our people would not be coming, so we lost some of our hospitality workers,” Johnson said. “It’s all COVID-19 related. They’re not going to allow their people to travel.”
Johnson anticipates the Black Hills' workforce shortage could extend into 2022. Rodriguez is concerned the lack of workers could hinder Rapid City’s overall potential and growth.
“Rapid City is at a crossroads right now. We’re on that cusp of being great. Downtown has open store fronts which are opportunities … but we still need people to work, and our population base is pretty tapped out,” Rodriguez said. “You could see some businesses wanted to sell because they can’t find the workforce. We could be at a standstill for awhile, which is unfortunate. I hope this doesn’t set us back.”