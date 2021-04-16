A 'sense of panic' over lack of local workers for service industry

Stew Mehlhaff is an operating partner with the two Qdoba restaurants in Rapid City. Qdoba has benefited in past summers from visa workers who come to the Black Hills during tourist season, and he said the restaurants have also had success hiring men from work release programs.

“We need more people in town to work these jobs,” Mehlhaff said. “It’s a real struggle, and if you’re a really small business person, it’s tough right now.”

Visa workers normally fill “a couple hundred” tourist season jobs throughout the Black Hills, Rodriguez said, and often those employees would work at hotels during the day, then work in the evenings bussing tables and filling dishwasher jobs at restaurants so they could earn more money to take home. However, that employee pool is being impacted by COVID-19.

“The company we use that brings (J-1 visa) kids out of Turkey, we got notification last Friday that our people would not be coming, so we lost some of our hospitality workers,” Johnson said. “It’s all COVID-19 related. They’re not going to allow their people to travel.”

Johnson anticipates the Black Hills' workforce shortage could extend into 2022. Rodriguez is concerned the lack of workers could hinder Rapid City’s overall potential and growth.

“Rapid City is at a crossroads right now. We’re on that cusp of being great. Downtown has open store fronts which are opportunities … but we still need people to work, and our population base is pretty tapped out,” Rodriguez said. “You could see some businesses wanted to sell because they can’t find the workforce. We could be at a standstill for awhile, which is unfortunate. I hope this doesn’t set us back.”

