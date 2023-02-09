The Bush Foundation has awarded more than $3 million to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation to address the need for affordable housing in Rapid City. This award is the Bush Foundation's largest program-related investment in South Dakota, according to BHACT, and it will help ensure that more families have access to safe, affordable housing, which is critical for their well-being and the overall economic health of Rapid City.

A Rapid City Housing Market Study released in January anticipates that, looking ahead through 2030, Rapid City will need about 5,500 total housing units. The study was conducted by BHACF, Elevate Rapid City, the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and the City of Spearfish.

Those 5,500 housing units are anticipated “to cure the existing vacancies and allow for growth we’re expecting to see,” said Laura Jones, housing and community development manager for Elevate Rapid City.

About 30% of those 5,500 housing units will need to be for households that earn 80% of the Area Median Income as calculated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Area Median Income in Rapid City is $58,000; an income that’s 80% of that – about $46,000 – or less is typically considered moderate to low income, Jones said.

The Rapid City Housing Market Study says the widely accepted standard for affordable housing is that a household should spend no more than 30% of its gross income on housing costs, including utilities. For a household of $46,000, affordable housing is about $1,000 a month, Jones said.

Yet as Liz Hamburg, CEO of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation, told the Rapid City Council on Monday, rents in the Black Hills have increased significantly, and the average cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment now exceeds $1,100. She noted that communities across the Black Hills are struggling to provide single- and multi-family housing.

Hamburg gave a presentation to the city council Monday about the Bush Foundation award and the Rapid City Market Housing Study.

The Bush Foundation, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, provides grants and opportunities to people and organizations to support creative problem solving in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and the 23 Native nations in that region.

The Bush Foundation award to BHACF consists of a $1 million grant to support the local Strategic Housing Initiative, a $2 million program-related investment to help capitalize the Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund, and a $150,000 grant to evaluate, report and strategize around BHACF's affordable housing work.

BHACF serves as the backbone organization for the Collective Impact Black Hills’ Strategic Housing Initiative, which focuses on increasing the housing inventory, producing a housing study and market analysis, and developing partnerships that address the need for housing.

The Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund is designed to increase the inventory of affordable housing by providing low-interest loans to developers for multi-family housing. Because the Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund is a revolving loan fund, a one-time investment results in long-term impact. BHACF manages the Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund with the help of an advisory board.

"We are so excited to continue to work with the Bush Foundation through our Housing Initiative,” Hamburg said in a news release. “This is a long-term investment from the Bush Foundation that helps us continue the work of the Strategic Housing Initiative and spread the local housing trust fund model across the region.”

"The Bush Foundation is excited to increase our investments in the collective work of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation to create more affordable housing. The Rapid City Strategic Housing Trust Fund is an innovative public-private partnership that we believe can have great long-term impact for the Rapid City community – while inspiring other communities in South Dakota and beyond,” said Jen Ford-Reedy, president of the Bush Foundation.

Rapid City’s housing market is showing slight signs of improvement, Jones said. Houses for sale are staying on the market longer, but there are still not many houses on the market and their list prices are pretty high for this area, making homeownership a challenge.

Vacancy rates in the rental market are currently about 5% — an improvement of less than 2% in November — but vacancy rates fluctuate seasonally, Jones said.

“There’s been quite a few building permits issued in the last year for multifamily (housing) so that’s promising,” Jones said. “There’s been a lot more interest in developing low-income housing in Rapid City.”

“These low-income apartments being built will be quite a bit lower (to rent) than what we’re seeing on the market, so that will move the needle for low-income individuals,” Jones said.

For more information about Black Hills Area Community Foundation and the Strategic Housing Initiative or to contribute to these efforts, go to bhacf.org or contact Hamburg or Donor Relations Manager Chris Huber at 605-718-0112.