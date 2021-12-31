After banner year for growth, Elevate Rapid City tackles new challenges

Rapid City and the region had record-breaking numbers in 2021, but the growth brought challenges the area is still navigating, Elevate Rapid City’s president and CEO said.

“It’s a double-edged sword, record sales, people are shopping, things are going really well, but housing and workforce development can be a challenge,” Tom Johnson said.

The region saw its lowest unemployment rate in its history at 2.3%, the highest valuation for building permits and consumer spending.

Johnson said a lot of people expected that coming out of the pandemic, and no one was disappointed. But it’s hard to go lower than a 2.3% unemployment rate, get more housing stock in the area, and tap into a potential workforce.

He said the work Elevate Rapid City is doing now could yield programmatic initiatives in the community to help employers hire employees. He said the potential workforce could be coming out of crisis or poverty and have barriers to working, like getting new identification, finding transportation and childcare.

“We’ve got to figure out ways to bring those employers and potential employees together,” Johnson said.

He said in addition to potential grants, the organization has considered job fairs for the entry-level workforce and entry-level job providers. Elevate Rapid City has also started focus groups with employers having issues finding employees.

Johnson said they’ve met with Cornerstone Rescue Mission and OneHeart and will continue to try to find non-traditional workers to get into the workforce and to a place where they can support themselves.

They’re also running a health care campaign with Monument Health, Black Hills Surgical and Rapid City Medical to recruit nurses and health care providers over the holidays.

Johnson said the campaign is targeted at people that have gone to school in South Dakota but may live in other places.

He said employers have been creative in trying to keep employees and responding to the market. He said wages have increased, which is a good thing for workers and to keep inflation in check.

Johnson said Elevate Rapid City is planning on adding a housing coordinator to its staff in conjunction with the Black Hills Community Foundation so businesses can turn to a resource to help find housing for employees.

He said the coordinator would ideally know all the housing stock coming online in the next year and is familiar with all the developers and development in the area to provide information to businesses.

“We want to make sure that we have one more resource that you can pick up the phone and actually call a person and get some answers as to what’s happening,” Johnson said. “We’re just going so fast right now that we need to be on top of that. Again, half the battle is just knowing what’s coming.”

Elevate Rapid City is also planning on continuing to lobby the state to put money into housing and Rapid City infrastructure projects. It will also continue to support the Rapid City Housing Trust Fund and its mission of raising dollars to provide financing for housing developments.

Rising inflation across the country has also impacted the region in regard to workforce and housing. Johnson said the price of housing isn’t ideal, but it’s a good sign that the housing market is strong.

He said he’s a fan of not trying to get government involved to influence markets and have programs that artificially set prices, but the more stick in the market, the bigger the supply that could push prices into a more stable environment.

“When you’re going to grow like we are in the next 10 years, this is not going to go away,” he said. “We need to get more infrastructure around, get more housing developments built and continue to make those investments so that we can have reasonably priced homes for people that are coming to Rapid City working in jobs that pay $40,000 to $60,000 or even less.”

Johnson said many people are hyper-focused on workforce and housing right now and it’s hard "to see the forest through the trees."

He said there are still supply chain issues and there’s concern about inflation. He said whether someone is an employee or an employer, they should continue to watch the federal government and the Federal Reserve over the next two financial quarters for policy changes.

“I think a lot of folks, sometimes that gets lost when we talk about workers and we talk about housing, is inflation and interest rates,” Johnson said. “They affect each other and that’s something that people should keep abreast of.”

He said people should also keep an eye on downtown and the developments coming its way over the next year.

Elevate Rapid City will also work on developing workforce development programs, possibly launch financial programs specifically for women and minority-owned businesses, and outreach to Native American business owners.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

