Ag department’s pesticide complaint process explained

PIERRE — The improper application of farm pesticides can lead to civil, criminal or administrative penalties. That process was explained Thursday morning to the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

Rep. Thomas Brunner, R-Nisland, requested an explanation when S.D. Agriculture Secretary Kim Vanneman presented her annual overview of the department to the committee. Taya Runyan, director of the Office of Ag Policy, explained the process.

Anyone who observes the improper application of a pesticide or notices damage can fill out one of the department’s incident reports, Runyan said. At that point an investigator is assigned to visit the area and take soil, plant and water samples.

The investigator will also check for the proper licensing and records of the applicator.

“We make sure that those applicators are accountable,” Runyon said.

Investigators check weather data, take witness statements and check on other area pesticide applications, Runyon said.

“We can’t be out observing every application across the state,” Runyon said, so investigators check on applications when they’re in the area.