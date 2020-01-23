Ag secretary, lawmakers seek next generation of farmers

PIERRE — Passing South Dakota’s farms on to a new generation won’t be easy. That was evident Thursday morning as S.D. Agriculture Secretary Kim Vanneman discussed her goals with the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

Vanneman told the committee that one of her goals as secretary was to plan for the next generation of farmers. Working toward that goal would include a series of meetings with young people to tell them about careers in agriculture, Vanneman said.

Rep. Bob Glanzer, R-Huron, told the secretary that bankers are concerned about the future of farms in his area where some farmers have no future generation waiting to take over.

“This seems like a big, big obstacle to me,” said Glanzer, a former ag loan officer. “Where do you see that next generation coming from?”

Facilitating the transfer of assets from the farm owner to a buyer is not within in the scope of the Agriculture Department’s duties, Vanneman said.

“It does need to happen,” Vanneman said. “We’re seeing fewer and fewer young people coming back to the farm.”