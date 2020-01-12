Alcester farmer dedicated to serving pork at national level

A producer who has served pork leadership at both the state and national levels is being recognized with the Dedicated and Distinguished award from the South Dakota Pork Producers Council.

Steve Rommereim will receive the award at the Master Pork Producers Banquet in Sioux Falls Jan. 15.

The Dedicated and Distinguished Service Award recognizes an individual who provides outstanding and dedicated service to the pork industry.

"Steve has certainly demonstrated this type of service,” South Dakota Pork executive board member Bill Larsen of Wolsey said.

Steve and his wife Charlotte farm near Alcester, in southeastern South Dakota. They have two daughters.

Rommereim is the owner, manager and operator of Highland Swine, which markets 12,000 pigs annually. He and his family are also part owners in SDI Pork LLC, which finishes 120,000 hogs a year.

Rommereim was elected to the National Pork Board in 2014 representing South Dakota on a national level.

During his tenure, he served in each officer role, including president in 2018 and on numerous committees, including the 2020 Strategic Planning Task Force.