Be safe in the bin: Grain quality issues increase risk of entrapment

A late 2019 harvest caused many farmers to store grain at higher than recommended moisture levels, and that can trigger unsafe conditions when handling that grain.

Wet grain increases the risk of entrapment if farmers enter their bins to check on quality issues or fix plugged augers, said Gary Woodruff, a grain conditioning expert with GSI.

Grain stored above 15% moisture can cause the crop to degrade in the bin and become susceptible to mold.

“Grain went into bins at a lower quality, higher moisture and with more fines this fall, which makes this year much more dangerous,” he said. “That’s why we always emphasize that farmers should never enter a bin when there is a risk of becoming entrapped.”

Woodruff recommends that farmers regularly check the quality of their grain this winter. In addition to grain monitoring controls, he says they should visually inspect their grain at least every other week.

“Climb to the bin manhole and, without entering, look at the grain surface to see if there is crusting or any off-smells that may indicate a mold issue,” he said. “Most problems show up on the surface first. It’s best if a sample from the surface is checked for moisture. Any increase in moisture indicates condition problems in the bin.”