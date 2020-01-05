Cattle nutrition key to managing winter months

The dead of winter is tough on everyone. Single-digit temperatures with double-digit wind chills are especially hard on farmers and their livestock. Other than building windbreaks cattle can hide behind or making sure livestock barns are as cold-proofed as possible, nutrition is one of the biggest keys to getting cattle successfully through the winter.
Mary Drewnoski is a beef systems specialist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service. She says preparing for winter should begin even before the cold temps hit.
“One of the best things farmers can do is make sure the cattle are in good condition going into the winter months,” she said. “The fall months are when cattle nutrition requirements are at some of their lowest points of the year. If we can build up their condition, cattle handle the cold much more efficiently.”
Now that we’re into winter, one of the best practices for cattle care is windbreaks.
“As we think about the big challenge of cold stress, last year was horrible,” she said. “Getting rid of wind chill can make a difference in the energy needed for cattle to stay warm.
The lower critical temperature for a cow with a dry hair coat is 19 degrees Fahrenheit, Drewnoski said. Until the temperature is below this number, the cow does not need to use energy to stay warm, Drewnoski added.
That’s based on the windchill index. Wind at 10 mph with a ambient temperature of 19 will drag the windchill down to 9 degrees. At that point, a cow will require 10% more energy than what her maintenance was before.
Gestation is another condition that has to be taken into consideration when trying to battle the cold. Most cows in mid-winter will be somewhere in the mid-to-late gestation period. That means the animals will require 12-13 pounds of total digestible nutrients (TDN). A 10% increase in energy requirements means 1.2 to 1.3 pounds of more TDN than the cow normally requires.
“That’s somewhere around 3 pounds of good quality hay,” Drewnoski said. “That’s more than she was eating before, and she has to have that increase.”
Most producers feed hay at the maintenance level, but that would mean the cow won’t be able to eat enough to meet her requirements, especially if it’s not good-quality hay.
“If farmers are feeding cow-quality hay, we’re right at the brink of what she can eat and meet her requirements,” Drewnoski said.
One good option for producers when it gets cold, she said, is to start feeding higher-quality hay. Farmers often set aside the best quality fodder for the early lactation period. Cows usually reach that stage before they can be turned out to pasture.
Another option is to feed your livestock some energy supplements.
“A farmer can probably use corn for cattle with low-to-mild cold stress,” she said, adding that a cow could be fed up to about 2 pounds without negative effects of forage digestion.
Farmers feeding 2 pounds of corn can make up about 15 degrees Fahrenheit between the lower critical temperature of the cow and the wind chill index.
“If a cow has a clean, dry coat, feeding 2 pounds of corn on top of the diet that meets her normal energy needs would allow her to maintain body condition with a wind chill index temperature of 4 degrees,” Drewnoski said. “For colder conditions, a cow would need more energy.”
The lower critical temperature for a cow in good condition with a wet coat is 50 degrees. Keeping your cattle dry is a big thing in the winter. Drewnoski said it’s a difficult thing to accomplish.
“You have to feed your way out of that,” she said. “However, I should point out that when cattle have a nice thick hair coat, it often isn’t wet down to their skin. If they do get soaked through, that’s when we have a big problem. Unless there’s consistent freezing rain or freeze-thaw periods, they’ll get by a little better than we might think.”
Last year, Nebraska and the surrounding states were hit by very cold temperatures combined with consistent precipitation.
“That’s what hit us hard,” she said.
People tend to keep doing what they’re doing and might not notice that their cattle nutrition needs have climbed. She said don’t wait until their body-condition score has begun to suffer to start upping their cattle supplementation.
“If you see a forecast that says colder temps ahead for a week or two, it might be good to start with low levels of supplements in their feed,” she said. “Continue supplementing those low levels for a longer period, even when the temps have warmed up, for them to recover some of their condition.”