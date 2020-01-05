Cattle nutrition key to managing winter months

That’s based on the windchill index. Wind at 10 mph with a ambient temperature of 19 will drag the windchill down to 9 degrees. At that point, a cow will require 10% more energy than what her maintenance was before.

Gestation is another condition that has to be taken into consideration when trying to battle the cold. Most cows in mid-winter will be somewhere in the mid-to-late gestation period. That means the animals will require 12-13 pounds of total digestible nutrients (TDN). A 10% increase in energy requirements means 1.2 to 1.3 pounds of more TDN than the cow normally requires.

“That’s somewhere around 3 pounds of good quality hay,” Drewnoski said. “That’s more than she was eating before, and she has to have that increase.”

Most producers feed hay at the maintenance level, but that would mean the cow won’t be able to eat enough to meet her requirements, especially if it’s not good-quality hay.

“If farmers are feeding cow-quality hay, we’re right at the brink of what she can eat and meet her requirements,” Drewnoski said.