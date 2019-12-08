Opening a new business location three states away can be daunting. Opening a new location and needing 5,000 dairy cattle to fill it is even more challenging, but for Tri Cross Dairy in Viborg, the challenge is what made it worth it.
Tri Cross, which is owned by Tom Koolhaas and his brother-in-law, is the first dairy operation in the Midwest for the California native. As co-owner in three other dairy barns in California, Koolhaas and his brother-in-law explored other ways to expand their dairy herd and chose Viborg as their newest site in 2017. Two vital assets to dairying were in ample supply in South Dakota.
“Really the feed sources and water situation were better than most places,” Koolhaas said during a tour of his dairy operation on Nov. 20.
Koolhaas opened his doors to any and all producers who wanted to visit as part of I-29 Moo University’s dairy field days. As a new, massive dairy operation in southeastern South Dakota, Koolhaas has generated a lot of interest in the Tri Cross cattle herd model that tries to use only crossbred cattle instead of pure Holsteins, the industry standard.
Koolhaas isn’t alone in his move away from Holsteins. His father-in-law began the enterprise he is part of today in the mid-1990s as he realized that crossbred cows provide a better return on investment compared to Holsteins. The breeds that these dairymen are mixing into their herd are traditionally healthier, more fertile and have better procreation rates.
After years of building a crossbreed herd without wavering belief, Koolhaas and his family have validation of their efforts. A 10-year study with the University of Minnesota and several other partners took data on their herd. Amy Hazel, a PhD graduate from the university, was on hand during the tour to discuss their most recent investigation into the benefits of crossbred dairy cows versus their traditional Holstein counterparts.
The study, which began in 2008, gathered data on eight pens of 250 cows over 10 years. The goal was to determine what benefits, if any, crossbred cattle had.
After 10 years and endless calculations, Hazel presented the group of roughly 30 producers evidence to suggest that the return crossbreds have is significant enough for an industry shakeup.
Right away, Hazel identified three key reasons for using crossbred cows over Holsteins. Starting with genes, Hazel said that mixing Holsteins with Montbeliard and Viking red cattle was done entirely to promote healthier genes in the herd.
Next, crossbreeding fixes an escalating problem with inbreeding in the U.S. Holstein herd. According to Hazel’s research, the Holstein herd is rapidly approaching double digit inbreeding numbers. We’ve already passed the point that is considered dangerous, she said.
The third reason crossbreeds shine is because they are typically smaller. As margins get tighter and return on investment becomes more important than productivity, smaller body frames mean less feed per day, Hazel pointed out. On average, during the study, the team found that crossbreds cost over 50 cents less per cow per day.
The full study can be found on the university’s website, but the rising debate between crossbred cattle and Holstein’s is one that Koolhaas doesn’t even have to debate. In his South Dakota herd, he runs roughly 65% crossbred cattle and 35% pure Holsteins. The only reason he keeps Holsteins in the herd is because they’re the breed he had to buy to fill out the 5,000-head barn.
While the debate rages on between whether or not producers should begin shifting away from purebred Holsteins, Fred Hall and Marin Bozic both said there are other concerns in the struggling dairy industry that are taking precedence as we approach a new year.
Bozic, an assistant professor in dairy foods at the department of applied economics at the University of Minnesota, said that three key factors — the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), milk supplies from the European Union, and New Zealand’s dairy herd — will play a big role in the dairy industry’s longevity.
Despite many small dairies in Minnesota selling their herds, Bozic considers 2019 to be the first “good year” for dairy in the last half-decade.
“It’s really come at the right time, but unfortunately too late for many,” he said.
In 2015, Bozic said that once the European Union abolished its milk supply management program, supply rose dramatically and flooded the world market with too much milk powder. This has been the first year producers have been able to move milk without much issue.
And although the overabundance of milk powder has tapered off, Bozic said we’ve mixed that success with slightly lower milk production. That’s raised demand. Even though the dairy industry shrunk, he said that demand has never been better.
New Zealand is another market influencer. Over the last 20 years, the island nation has been able to grow and shrink its dairy herd as needed. In 2019, Bozic thinks New Zealand has realized they don’t have unlimited space to expand their dairy herd and meet demand. That’s caused U.S. producers to ship more milk worldwide.
Hall, who is a dairy herd management specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said that he thinks the dairy industry could see an extra $1 added onto the current prices as supply slows down with demand increasing steadily.
However, he remains cautious on how this year’s bump will actually play out. Part of the reason behind better prices comes from producers cutting down on the size of their herds, which will slow in 2020.
Perhaps the biggest question mark for all facets of the world economy continues to be tariffs and trade deals, which Hall said will make or break 2020 in the long-run. While USMCA will get the headlines this December and into next year, Bozic and Hall both said the trade deal is not about trading dairy products, as much as it is about building market confidence for all agricultural industries.