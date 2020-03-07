Diversity drives Fort Pierre farm

Situated in the rolling hills west of Pierre, the Levi and Crystal Neuharth farm is all about diversity.

They don’t raise just one type of crop or livestock, and even within their flock of chickens and herd of goats, there’s a diversity of breeds. The idea is to work with Mother Nature and find what works best for their farm.

Some of their crops do better in extra dry years while some prefer moisture. Amongst their chickens, some breeds tolerate the cold better while others like the heat. Having some of each ensures the flock keeps laying year-round, Crystal explained.

“We never know what Mother Nature is going to give us,” she said.

They collected one of every breed of large-breed dairy goats when they got into milking. Some produced better than others, and some didn’t mix personality-wise.

“Until you have tried and managed, it’s hard to find what fits the best,” Crystal said.

Levi and Crystal and their three kids, Johnathon 11, Justin, 9, and Kaydee, 4, live on a farm that Levi’s dad bought when he took the plunge to get into the farming business. Levi has a degree in agriculture from Mitchell Technical Institute. He returned to the farm in 2001 and started managing it four years ago.