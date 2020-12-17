Farm Beginnings class to be held in Sturgis

STURGIS | Enrollment is now open for Dakota Rural Action’s Farm Beginnings course, which will be offered virtually and in-person in February.

Matthew West, community organizer for Dakota Rural Action, said the in-person classes will be held in Sturgis and on-farm training will be held throughout the state.

Farm Beginnings is a farmer and rancher-led training and support program that provides participants the opportunity to learn first-hand about low-cost, sustainable methods of farming and ranching and the tools to successfully launch a profitable enterprise, West said.

"Our farmer training is unique in that it is farmer-led, community-based, and focused on sustainable agriculture," he said. "Farm Beginnings is a training program taught by local farmers and ranchers that provides participants with the support and education needed to launch a profitable and sustainable enterprise."

Anyone interested in developing or transitioning their enterprise should take the course, West said. Participants can be of any age, do not need to own land, and prospective, beginning, part-time and full-time farmers are welcome, he said.

Participants come with a wide array of sustainable farming interests and experience, including: