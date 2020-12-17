Farm Beginnings class to be held in Sturgis

STURGIS | Enrollment is now open for Dakota Rural Action’s Farm Beginnings course, which will be offered virtually and in-person in February.
Matthew West, community organizer for Dakota Rural Action, said the in-person classes will be held in Sturgis and on-farm training will be held throughout the state.
Farm Beginnings is a farmer and rancher-led training and support program that provides participants the opportunity to learn first-hand about low-cost, sustainable methods of farming and ranching and the tools to successfully launch a profitable enterprise, West said.
"Our farmer training is unique in that it is farmer-led, community-based, and focused on sustainable agriculture," he said. "Farm Beginnings is a training program taught by local farmers and ranchers that provides participants with the support and education needed to launch a profitable and sustainable enterprise."
Anyone interested in developing or transitioning their enterprise should take the course, West said. Participants can be of any age, do not need to own land, and prospective, beginning, part-time and full-time farmers are welcome, he said.
Participants come with a wide array of sustainable farming interests and experience, including:
● Cattle, hogs, goats, sheep, poultry and other livestock
● Dairy
● Grazing
● Vegetable and fruit production
● High Tunnels
● Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and farmers markets
● Crops and hay
● Fiber production
● Specialty products like value-added foods
● Flowers and herbs
The size and scale of production ranges from very small, with just a few acres or a small urban plot, to large operations with hundreds or thousands of acres in production. West said experience levels range from no experience farming to those who currently own and operate their own farm.
Prospective participants should contact Dakota Rural Action at 605-697-5204, ext. 280, or email West at mwest@dakotarural.org. Class size is limited and early application is encouraged.
Application deadline for the class is Jan. 25.
West said there are a limited amount of scholarships available to help with tuition costs. Course information and an online application can be found at www.dakotarural.org/grow.
Farm Beginnings is emerging as the most effective way to increase the number of beginning farmers who are building food and farm economies that are green, fair and healthy, West said.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
