Farm couple getaway gives dairy families time to refocus

In response to high levels of both personal and financial farm stress, Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach is giving farmers some time away.

Extension is hosting a Northwest Iowa “Farm Couple Getaway” where farmers can participate in activities to improve farm family communication, farm and family goal-setting, farm transition, or just take weekend away to discuss farm and farm family priorities.

This “getaway” will be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21-22 at the Lakeshore Center at Okoboji near Milford. It is one of four getaways scheduled across the state.

The “getaways” run from 12:30 p.m. on the first day to 3:15 p.m. on the second day. There is no cost to attend the program as food, lodging and other expenses are being paid for by sponsors. There is a $50 per couple deposit to hold each reservation, refundable on the second day of the getaway.

Past farm couple getaways have proven to be beneficial to couples, organizers said.

“They are a very productive and delightful time to discuss items of importance to help farms and families be successful,” said Larry Tranel, ISU Extension and Outreach Dairy Field Specialist.