Finding balance: Ranch couple does more by letting nature do the work

Turning a ranching operation into a success takes a lot of hard work, but when Dean and Candice Lockner changed the way they managed their ranch in the Ree Hills of central South Dakota, they made a conscious decision not to work harder.

Following a presentation about their operation at the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition conference in Watertown Jan. 16, curious members of the audience gathered around a cork board covered in neat rows of Post-it notes. On the yellow squares were listed chores and tasks that typically need attention around the ranch. The Lockners decided not to do them anymore.

There was baling hay, buying netwrap and hauling silage. Vaccinating spring calves and branding were on the list. Dragging manure. Paying the fuel bill. The list went on.

The goal was to do what really mattered, and for the Lockners that was spending time with their kids and grandkids. Making that happen involved changing the way they had managed the Thousand Hills Ranch for a long time.

“Are you willing to challenge your traditions?” Candice asked the crowd listening to their talk in Watertown.

In doing less work, the Lockners found more time for themselves. They also found their management style was more profitable and better for the soil.