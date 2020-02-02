Gregory farmer speaks to World Trade Organization

“Through the document, we bring sustainability full circle to how international trade can effectively promote sustainable agriculture in all categories,” said Wonnenberg, a fourth-generation cattle producer and agricultural banker and appraiser for First Fidelity Bank.

Nominated by South Dakota Farmers Union to serve on this forum, Wonnenberg, 35, took the fact he was the only U.S. farmer to heart.

“Initially, I felt intimidated. But once I got to know the young farmers from other countries, I felt comfortable,” says Wonnenberg, who was the oldest family farmer.

He added that his active involvement in South Dakota Farmers Union and participation in the organization’s state policy discussions helped prepare him.

“Involvement in Farmers Union helped me be more in tune with what is going on in agriculture in the U.S. and at different levels of agriculture,” he said. “Because I am a farmer, and a banker, I am familiar with the struggles farmers face.”

Wonnenberg added that the forum was structured similar to Farmers Union policy discussions. “Everyone was given an opportunity to talk and listen. We all had a voice.”