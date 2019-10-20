Owning and operating a ranch, crop operation, brewery, wedding venue, hunting lodge and wildlife preserve isn’t a typcial day job. For Jerry and Renae Doan of Black Leg Ranch, as well as their three sons, it’s how they’ve survived in agriculture.
Black Leg Ranch, located in Sterling, North Dakota, is as diversified as an operation can get. With more than a dozen individual businesses running through its 10,000-acre ranching operation, the Doan family represents both the old and new way of farming in the U.S. Both Jerry and Renae were on hand at South Dakota State University’s Southeast Research Farm field day Sept. 12 to share their story.
Black Leg Ranch started in 1882 and has grown steadily since then. The operation sits on thousands of acres of native pasture and rangeland, which has given the Doans avenues into many diversified sectors of the ag industry. There’s the hunting lodge and event center, but aside from the tourism side of the business, Jerry Doan said the key to the Black Leg Ranch is their view on preserving the land.
“One of my ultimate goals is to turn that place over to the next generation in better shape than when I got it,” Doan said.
Black Leg Ranch supports four separate Doan families. Jerry and Renae are the owners and operators, but their sons Jeremy, Jay and Jayce all live on the ranch with their own interests growing day by day. When they first joined the family operation, however, it wasn’t all good.
“This was really the one thing North Dakota State University didn’t prepare me for,” Doan said.
When the kids started to come back after brief stints in college or elsewhere, Jerry and Renae reworked their mindset to allow for new ideas but enforced their one golden rule — the kids had to make their own way.
When Jeremy, the eldest, returned to the operation, he started a hunting operations and guest lodge on the farm, and has expanded it ever since.
As Jay returned to the operation, they began looking into a custom meats business that is just now coming to fruition. Jayce added the newest venture, the Black Leg Brewery, which has begun talks of nationwide sales.
“I threw every negative thing at them and they answered them,” Doan said. “One thing I’ve learned is I can’t stand in their way. I’ve watched too many operations fail because Dad stood in their way. But it ain’t always easy.”
Juggling their new ventures, Doan and his sons still found time to start a custom grazing business and open an event center that hosts 400 to 500 people for weddings, meetings or corporate retreats.
These side operations are key to survival, Doan said, as pulling people back into agriculture has given them a new appreciation for the industry that is struggling mightily right now. He encouraged those at the meeting to take risks and open up to those looking to understand agriculture a little better.
Most farmers take their situation for granted, he said, but people will come out and pay just to sit down at night under the stars.
“I’m amazed at how they love it because they’re in a big city and can’t see stars,” Doan said. “We don’t do a good job of telling our story.”
While the tourism side of the business grows, Doan said he’s most proud of their regenerative approach to managing pastures. He inherited rough and sandy hill, but after a handful of years with new grazing techniques, more than a dozen native plant species have blanketed the sandy soils with green leaves.
Three goals at Black Leg Ranch are profitability, sustainability and quality of life — which Doan said is sorely missing on most farming operations. Being stagnant and doing things by the book is the fastest way to becoming unprofitable, he said.
Black Leg’s most talked about regenerative technique is their intense grazing periods. They focus on short duration, high-impact grazing with long recovery periods in-between. Several years ago, Doan said he realized that in order to become more like nature, he’d have to look to the native animals on his pastures from several hundred years ago.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t care if you raise 20 cows or 1,000, it’s what the buffalo did,” Doan said.
When making a shift in management practices, Doan suggests taking it slow and steady. Start by splitting one paddock at a time and see how it goes over the course of a few years, he said.
“Just find what works for you,” he said. “If I tell you to do all this stuff you’ll just get overwhelmed.”
Since adopting this grazing technique, Doan said his pastures have come alive with dozens of new plant species as well as new wildlife habitat. He also aims to improve water quality and soil health. Making sure waterways are left clear of cattle is important to preventing erosion.
“People ask me if you can build soil health without livestock and I say yeah but you can do it 10 times faster if you get some cattle on that land,” Doan said.
On the crop side of things, Doan endorses full-season cover crops. They don’t work for everybody, Doan admitted, but it has allowed him a steady way to feed his cattle without extra cost.
When corn hit $7 per bushel, Doan said his goal was to make sure he’d never have to buy feed again. While he hasn’t hit that quite yet, he is getting close and said he saves roughly $200 per head per year.
His full-season mix includes 21 species and is tailored specifically to their operation for keeping biomass and nitrogen in the field. Soil tests revealed that his soil stayed at 68 degrees throughout the tested acres.
“I finally got it and it made sense because at 70 degrees 100% of the moisture is going to the plant for growth,” Doan said. “That’s what we want.”
Doan has always thought outside the box, but lately the thing that keeps turning in his head is that chemicals and cattle don’t mix and don’t have to mix, he said. Cattle can help with weed control.
“Sometimes our mentality is having to do everything with a machine,” Doan said. “We can save a whole bunch of money using our cattle to our advantage.”
By the same token, Doan has needed to change how he approaches buying cattle. His max weight for cattle is roughly 1,150 pounds because he can’t sustain massive cattle on his ranch.
“We have to get away from production per animal and get to production per acre,” Doan said. “These smaller cattle will improve your production per acre and bring profitability back.”
Jerry and Renae Doan aren’t typical ranchers, and he also doesn’t want to be, Doan said.
He left the field day crowd of 50 or so farmers saying that when he was just getting into owning the ranch he looked up to dozens of producers but none of them survived.
“Almost all of them are out of business,” Doan said. “That’s wrong.”
Black Leg Ranch hosts tours year-round. Doan said they’d love to host any farmer curious about how they handle native rangeland. You can reach them at jdoan1882@gmail.com or visit their website at www.blacklegranch.com.