Relationships formed in FFA are lifelong, and for some it’s true love

Many members have strong feelings about FFA. It provides a formative experience for many students — influencing their future career paths, and sometimes playing matchmaker.
In celebration of Valentine's Day and National FFA Week Feb. 22-29, the Tri-State Neighbor shares the stories of two couples whose romance blossomed in blue jackets.
The big question on the big stage
Getting to the stage at the National FFA convention is a big deal. Popping the big question on that stage is an extra special memory.
Jeanette Klein and Jonathan Linke have stayed involved in FFA since their year on the South Dakota state officer team ended in 2016. One volunteer effort the two hope to continue for years to come is serving on the arena crew at the national convention. Jonathan helps build and organize props for the session. Jeanette is in charge of the awards room, keeping track of all of the awards that go across the stage.
At the 2018 convention, on the couple’s second anniversary since they started dating, Jonathan proposed on stage before that evening’s session.
“It was the perfect proposal,” Jeanette said. “FFA has been one of the centers of our relationship.”
They set a wedding date for June 20, 2020.
The two met at the 2015 state FFA convention when they were running for a state officer position. Jeanette, from the Deuebrook High School chapter, and Jonathan from Sandborn Central/Woonsocket, ended up on the state officer team together. Jonathan served as treasurer and Jeanette as secretary.
“Throughout the year we got to be good friends — but nothing more, “ Jeanette said.
Then a couple months after they retired from their officer positions, they started hanging out quite a bit. Their friendship grew into dating in October 2016 and a special engagement two years later.
In between, each of them earned their American Degrees in 2017, a degree less than 1% of FFA members achieve.
“Both Jonathan and I firmly believe in the FFA’s ability to change the lives of its members. We have personally experienced the leadership and professional skill development it offers, and the hands-on learning it provides,” Jeanette said. “It has changed both of our lives for the better, so we do what we can to provide those same experiences to FFA members of today.”
You have free articles remaining.
Jeanette and Jonathan are working toward a May graduation from South Dakota State University — Jonathan will have a degree in animal science and agronomy and Jeanette in agricultural leadership — and wedding planning, of course.
The couple eventually wants to move back to the Woonsocket area, Jonathan’s hometown.
“We are excited to continue our involvement with FFA at the local and state level by volunteering as judges, chaperones, coaches and one day donors,” Jeanette said.
A solid foundation
Part of FFA’s influence is in the connections members make — with advisors, mentors and other students.
“It builds relationships that are lifelong,” Arnie Harstad said.
“Some of our best friends came out of FFA,” added his wife, Becky Harstad, as the two traveled with their daughters to the Black Hills Stock Show.
The Harstads' paths might not have crossed if not for FFA. Becky (Lambert) was an FFA member from Doland, and Arne was from Milbank. He remembers talking to her on the bus to the national convention when they were both delegates. She remembers their first encounter being a few years later when he ran for state officer. Arne served as the state vice president from 2003-2004; Becky was the state president the following year.
The two dated in high school, though Becky said it took them through most of college to decide it could be a long-term thing.
Arne earned his degree in animal science, and Becky in ag education. She did her student teaching in Milbank under Arne’s FFA instructor. After teaching a couple years in Wilmot, she is now a commodity broker. Arne is an agronomist. They bought his grandparents’ farm near Wilmot, where they raise corn and soybeans.
The two were engaged in 2006 and married in 2007. All of their groomsmen and bridesmaids were FFA alumnae, putting a lot of pressure on the best man to give a good speech, Arne said jokingly.
Those public speaking skills Arne and Becky honed in FFA are put to use in their careers today. Arne gives presentations on agronomy topics, and Becky covers market topics throughout the year.
“It’s been surrounding our lives since we took part in it,” Becky said.
Now they’re seeing their four children take an interest in things like public speaking and showing livestock that will fit in with FFA. They readily share things they’ve learned in FFA with the kids: Arne uses his knowledge of horse conformation to help with the horses their oldest girls show; on family walks, they’ll stop along the roadside to identify plants.
“It’s still who we are,” Becky said.