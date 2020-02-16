Relationships formed in FFA are lifelong, and for some it’s true love

The couple eventually wants to move back to the Woonsocket area, Jonathan’s hometown.

“We are excited to continue our involvement with FFA at the local and state level by volunteering as judges, chaperones, coaches and one day donors,” Jeanette said.

A solid foundation

Part of FFA’s influence is in the connections members make — with advisors, mentors and other students.

“It builds relationships that are lifelong,” Arnie Harstad said.

“Some of our best friends came out of FFA,” added his wife, Becky Harstad, as the two traveled with their daughters to the Black Hills Stock Show.

The Harstads' paths might not have crossed if not for FFA. Becky (Lambert) was an FFA member from Doland, and Arne was from Milbank. He remembers talking to her on the bus to the national convention when they were both delegates. She remembers their first encounter being a few years later when he ran for state officer. Arne served as the state vice president from 2003-2004; Becky was the state president the following year.

The two dated in high school, though Becky said it took them through most of college to decide it could be a long-term thing.