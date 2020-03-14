Take extra care with prevent plant acres this year

The next consideration is weed control. Without a crop to compete with last season, weeds ran wild and created a massive seed bank. Gustafson sticks to the fundamentals of weed control when tackling those problem acres: use an herbicide program with at least three effective modes of action, spray weeds before they’re 4 inches high, and don’t forget to use the correct adjuvants.

“To me, those are the table stakes this year to weed management on prevent plant acres,” he said.

The best bet on common weeds such as mare’s tail, foxtail barley, and kochia is to rely on a burndown herbicide application before planting, then follow up with an in-season residual herbicide for late emerging weeds such as waterhemp, Gustafson said. He added that applicators should use the full rate, not half-rate, and plan to spray more often. If you normally spray two or three times, it might take three or four passes this season.

“I would make sure I stay on offense this year to try to control those weeds,” Gustafson said.

If a field won’t be planted and will go into prevent plant for a second growing season, managing weeds is still important. Gustafson stresses not to let weeds get too tall. Herbicides are designed to work on plants 4 inches or less, but last year he saw growers spraying monster weeds, 5 feet tall.