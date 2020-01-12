Three students will serve as pork ambassadors

Fuoss enjoys being outdoors hunting in his spare time, along with shooting his bow. He also enjoys spending time with his family while working on the family farm. He is looking forward to continuing his schooling at SDSU and further developing his agricultural knowledge and continuing to develop friends in the agricultural industry.

Trevor Johnson is the son of Mark and Jeanne Johnson. He is a senior at Beresford High School and will graduate in May. From there he plans to attend Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas to pursue livestock judging at the junior college level. After attaining an associate degree, Johnson plans to get his bachelor’s degree in ag business and economics and hopes to focus on a career in meat science or production agriculture.

In high school, Johnson has been involved in FFA, National Honor Society, as well as in Turner County 4-H. Through these youth activities, he has taken part in swine and beef projects as well as livestock judging where he judged in the national contest in Louisville, Kentucky in 2018. He has also been involved with the National Junior Swine Association and National Junior Hereford Association.

Johnson said he looks forward to gaining experience, learning, and being an advocate for the pork industry over the next year.