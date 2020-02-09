2020 trending back toward normal, experts say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Because of how bad weed pressure has been, Johnson said chemicals may be the only option at this point. His ultimate recommendation is to make sure a pre-herbicide is put on the field; Johnson said he saw definitive proof of its effectiveness last year.

“With as much that went to seed last year, we have to be on top of what we are doing and what went out into those fields,” he said.

Unfortunately for producers looking to be uplifted by Gillispie’s message, Johnson said that while data does suggest a better year in 2020, farmers should be wary that weeds have only gotten worse the last few years.

When it comes down to it in 2020, Johnson said he just hopes producers don’t decide to leave the weeds in the field and try again another year.

“It all comes down to whether or not you want to deal with weeds for 20 years or just deal with one bad year,” he said.

Weed pressure and weather woes are just some of the stressors farmers deal with. Understanding those stressors in everyday life is the difference between knowing simply if you’re stressed or depressed, said Andrea Bjornestad, an SDSU Extension mental health specialist.