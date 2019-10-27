Hanging on in this tumultuous agricultural economy has been a point of emphasis for the last three years, but for farmer Chase Crawford outside Sherburn, Minnesota, conservation has become the key to sustainability.
Crawford, whose parents didn’t farm and who had no brothers or sisters to push him to agriculture, found himself taking on his grandparents’ profession by way of desire rather than out of circumstance.
Over the years, while working off-farm jobs in agricultural data for NuWay-K&H Cooperative, Crawford realized that conserving, regenerating and preserving the soil on his operation was the best way to move forward.
For the last year, Crawford has used Land O’Lakes’ newest farmer-driven tool — the Sustain Truterra Insights Engine —to realize his dream of sustaining his operation long enough for his three kids — Jack, Finch and a third child due in September – to take over and build a family legacy.
Sustain is Land O’Lake’s platform that helps connect farmers with agronomists, data-analysists, and conservation programs to better their operations. Truterra is a new program and app that collects data through Sustain programs. It uses it to track conservation and presents the data in ways that help farmers understand how their current practices compare with what they could be doing on their operation.
The Truterra Engine
The Truterra Insights Engine came out last year amidst one of the wettest growing seasons of the 2010s and the seemingly ever-declining ag economy. Hosted on top of Land O’Lakes’ Sustain platform, Truterra was designed to help farmers understand ways they could conserve resources while maintaining their profitable land.
“We just want to help them understand the balance between the environment and economics,” said Matt Carstens, senior vice president of Land O’Lakes Sustain.
Carstens and his team at Sustain worked over the last three years to develop the first-of-its-kind farmer app because they saw a trend in agriculture where farmers were asked to report more on what they were doing to help the environment, all while trying to maintain a healthy profit margin and balancing tough weather and economic pressures.
Helping farmers be profitable, sustainable, regenerative, and transparent drove Carstens towards what eventually became Truterra.
“We felt the need to not only help farmers find that journey but probably as important to help ag aggregate the journey farmers are on,” he said.
The actual process of using the app is a multi-step journey through any producers operation. The Truterra app takes in all data gathered with various precision ag tools on the farm and compiles that information into reports that a farmer and his or her ag retailer can look at.
The data is compiled into easy-to-read reports that show the different levels of nutrients, yields, and other helpful crop information. With this data, the engine outputs an algorithm-driven score that shows how successful the farmer has been with individual fields, based on conservation and conventional farming practices.
The next steps involve diving deeper into each field to see exactly which acres aren’t producing, and which should continue to produce as normal.
“When you start looking at it on a profit basis and an economic basis, you probably realize a few acres probably shouldn’t be producing crops,” Carstens said.
For Crawford and his ag retailer and former employer, NuWay-K&H Cooperative, this engine has given them access to information they didn’t think was possible on the per-acre level.
“I had been dabbling in the different programs that have come along for a while now, seeing what works and what might not work,” Crawford said. “But it’s nice to see the results that the program prints out to show what we’re doing — it’s just nice to quantify what we’re doing.”
On the Crawford operation, which runs 1,600 acres of corns and beans, conserving poor, low-lying lands was a key step into improving soil health and improving his bottom line. He said that once the data is given to him and his retailer, they can see where they can improve to become more efficient, as opposed to just more profitable.
“Everything is about ROI (return on investment),” said Kevin Anderson, an ag director with the co-op.
Anderson has worked with Crawford for many years, including during Crawford’s years as a data manager. He said that before Truterra came along, Crawford’s operation specifically focused on nitrogen models. Now, with Truterra, they’re able to look at all inputs and conservation tactics to pinpoint where they can help plants better use applied nitrogen and prevent runoff.
Jeff Crissinger, the vice president of agronomy sales and marketing with NuWay-K&H Co-op, said that Truterra allowed Crawford and other producers to actually see what was being talked about.
“(Sustain) had a lot of feel-good moments but not a great way to measure how much we were having an impact,” Crissinger said. “The grower couldn’t put in any numbers to measure how they were having an impact with profitability or conservation.”
With the advent of the new app and more tools being added by the season, Crissinger said they finally have a product to go along with their conservation and agronomic suggestions to the producers they serve.
Anderson said that the wonder of Truterra actually lies in its ability to compare year by year and see how different fields stack up with various conservation practices.
Crawford’s operation was running no-till and conventional-till soybeans. With the platform, they were able to determine which practice worked best for Crawford’s land, which is key.
“It isn’t telling the farmer that they need to do something, it just gives them the data to tell farmers all the options,” Anderson said. “Chase has young kids that will probably want to take over the farm someday, so why wouldn’t he want to conserve land?”
Crawford’s first major venture with the Truterra and Sustain platforms came after a tremendous rain event hit his operation several years back.
“We had one of those rain events where it rained as hard as it possibly could,” Crawford said. “It was tilled, real black and just planted, and it washed corn seeds into the ditch.”
After he watched several inches of topsoil come off his field and into the ditches and waterways, Crawford said he felt sick and disgusted that that much soil history could be destroyed so quickly. Soon after, Crawford began talks with the co-op and other groups about how he could improve his soil health and prevent erosion like he saw. The answer came months later when he enrolled his low-lying land into several conservation programs for a five-year term.
A year later, the land is improving daily with pheasant and wildlife populations exploding, Crawford said. This is what Carstens said he dreamed of when they launched the Truterra engine.
“I don’t know a single farmer that will raise their hand and say they don’t want to do that,” Carstens said.