Airport taps SD company for new food service

Visitors to Rapid City Regional Airport will get a literal taste of South Dakota when a new vendor takes over the airport food services.

The airport announced Monday that Sky Dine, Inc. has been selected as the new food service concessionaire. Sky Dine will provide food and beverage services through an agreement starting in early January 2023.

Sky Dine, a family-owned South Dakota-based company, will introduce a new menu that incorporates some local ingredients. Their food may already be familiar to locals and South Dakota residents since Sky Dine operates the restaurant at Al’s Oasis in Oacoma and Marlin’s Family Restaurant in Rapid City, as well as lounges, travel/fuel centers, restaurants and airport concessions in the region.

“Sky Dine has proposed a large menu and we’re excited about the local flair they’re adding,” said Megan Johnson, Rapid City Regional Airport’s marketing, communications and air service development manager. “They’re adding buffalo burgers and South Dakota-inspired items, all for a reasonable price for our area.”

“They’ll be doing breakfast classics. For lunches they’ll have burgers and BLTs … and a lot of South Dakota classics,” Johnson said.

The revised new menu will be posted on Rapid City Airport’s website, and locals and travelers can follow Rapid City Regional Airport’s Facebook page for updates about the new food options and a grand opening announcement.

Sky Dine is also bringing Cinnabon, the “world’s greatest cinnamon roll” national chain, to the Black Hills. A bakery is being added to Rapid City Regional Airport that will provide Cinnabon rolls for pre-security and post-security locations.

“We hope the delicious smells of cinnamon rolls as people come into the airport will make them feel at home,” Johnson said. “We cannot wait! … We think guests will really love the new options.”

To accompany their Cinnabon roll – or get much-needed jolt of caffeine for an early morning flight – travelers can get coffee provided by Mountain Mudd Espresso. Mountain Mudd Espresso is an artisanal brewery that makes its coffee from beans roasted in small batches in Kalispell, Mont. The woman-owned company has locations in Montana and Rapid City.

“If you are heading out of town or you just want a cinnamon roll, come to the airport,” Johnson said. “We have food available in pre-security that anyone can enjoy.”

Rapid City Regional Airport’s restaurant and bar, Flight Line Grill and Tap, has two locations on the second level of the terminal building – one pre-security and one post-security. Johnson said some construction is taking place to prepare for Sky Dine to take over concessions.

“We will have full (food) service throughout the entire time of transition,” Johnson said.

Sky Dine also take over Grab n’ Go Express and vending services, and travelers will have new options such as fresh sandwiches, Johnson said.

“We are excited to bring a unique mix of a national franchise and local partnerships to the Rapid City Regional Airport as part of our plan to provide food and beverage concession services to the traveling community,” Sky Dine owner Dustin Sejnoha said in a press release. “The city and the airport are investing heavily in the new terminal expansion, and we are thrilled to be partof all the excitement. We look forward to serving you.”

“We encourage travelers to allow time prior to their flight to enjoy these new offerings,” Patrick Dame, the airport’s executive director, said in a press release. “We believe Sky Dine’s goals align with the airport’s mission to provide high-quality services while enhancing economic growth.”