Apothecary store takes natural approach to wellness

Tasia Bird’s medical career is taking her back to nature. Bird is turning her passion for herbalism into a business. Tasia’s Apothecary officially opened April 2 in the Fairmont Creamery. The shop’s hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I’ve always been interested in herbalism my entire life,” Bird said. “I think more people are interested in it more because of the state of the world. It’s waking people up to alternatives other than pharmaceuticals.”

The hand-crafted products she makes and sells promote a lifestyle of wellness and self-care.

“We need health care, not sick care. How do we keep our bodies well, not just treating symptoms?” Bird said. “Western medicine is amazing for a lot of things, but when it comes to preventative care, it’s not that great.”

Bird previously worked throughout the United States as a surgical neurophysiologist, assisting during surgery to avoid or reduce complications to the patient such as paralysis, hearing loss or stroke.

“Basically, what we do is keep an eye on the brain and nerves during certain surgical procedures,” Bird said.

Injuries she suffered in a car accident in 2020 prompted her to make a career change, and she focused her health care on becoming a certified doula through DONA International. She used her love of herbalism to create maternity and baby products.

“People started asking for different stuff, lip balms and stuff for headaches, and I started making literally everything,” Bird said. “It kind of evolved into its own thing from there.”

Although opening and running Tasia’s Apothecary will be her full-time job, Bird said she is still taking about one doula client per month.

Tasia’s Apothecary already has some of its maternity, baby, bath and body products for sale online at tasiasapothecary.com/, along with teas, books and foraging supplies. More items will be available in the store in downtown Rapid City. Bird also will sell some of her products at the Spring Pop-Up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at The Monument in Rapid City.

Bird will offer soaps and bath products, body butters and body oils, tinctures, immune support products and healing teas. Allergy relief items and more are being developed.

“I love it. It’s so rewarding and so much fun,” Bird said. “It’s so much different than any other job I’ve had.”

While she’s passionate about making items to promote wellness, Bird hopes her store fosters a greater interest in herbalism and foraging to find natural materials. Her store will sell foraging supplies, books about herbalism and foraging, about 40 organic herbs by the ounce, jars, vials, mortar and pestle sets, and more for do-it-yourself herbalists.

“I wanted to be able to supply products I put together, and I wanted to provide the materials (for people) to really dig in on their own without having to order online or drive to Denver to get what they need,” Bird said. “I am carrying my favorite foraging supplies. South Dakota has a lot of foraging up in the Hills.”

“I’ve always been really called into nature. I’ve always felt this pull toward nature and honestly, it provides everything we need if you know where to look,” she said.

If people can’t find a product or supplies they need, Bird said she will try to find it or create it. She hopes people will try making some of their own at-home remedies as well as trying her products.

Bird also plans to price foraging supplies and ingredients for at-home remedies as affordably as possible.

“I want to empower people and make it easier for them. You can forage in the wild and craft your own products as long as you can do it responsibly and not take more than what you need,” said Bird, who encourages sustainability.

Follow m.facebook.com/tasiasapothecary/ for more information about Bird’s products and new store.

