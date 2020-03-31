Apply now for business financial help

Financial assistance is in the works to sustain business owners while they cut back or close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Small Business Administration has been tapped to be the agency for financial relief for businesses, according to Pam Selberg, service area manager for the SBA office in Rapid City.

“We do have a disaster program but we’ve never been faced with a disaster this large,” Selberg said. “The main thing we want is … if we can give small-business owners immediate funds, we want that to be in their hands so they don’t have to close their doors and lay off people. … It’s so critical we tell these business owners we’re going to get through this.”

Selberg will conduct a webinar, “Financial Aid for Small Businesses,” with Elevate Rapid City at 3 p.m. April 2. The webinar will focus on how businesses can apply for disaster assistance. For information or to register, contact Elevate Rapid City’s events and training manager Rachel Day at 718-8454.

Loans

Selberg and Michelle Kane, director of the SD CEO Women’s Business Center in Spearfish, recommend that business owners apply first for SBA disaster express bridge loans, which can provide up to $25,000.