Apply now for business financial help

Financial assistance is in the works to sustain business owners while they cut back or close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Small Business Administration has been tapped to be the agency for financial relief for businesses, according to Pam Selberg, service area manager for the SBA office in Rapid City.
“We do have a disaster program but we’ve never been faced with a disaster this large,” Selberg said. “The main thing we want is … if we can give small-business owners immediate funds, we want that to be in their hands so they don’t have to close their doors and lay off people. … It’s so critical we tell these business owners we’re going to get through this.”
Selberg will conduct a webinar, “Financial Aid for Small Businesses,” with Elevate Rapid City at 3 p.m. April 2. The webinar will focus on how businesses can apply for disaster assistance. For information or to register, contact Elevate Rapid City’s events and training manager Rachel Day at 718-8454.
Loans
Selberg and Michelle Kane, director of the SD CEO Women’s Business Center in Spearfish, recommend that business owners apply first for SBA disaster express bridge loans, which can provide up to $25,000.
The majority of local banks have been authorized to make these loans, Selberg said. The loans are unsecured, so business owners will still have to credit qualify but banks will not have to go through their typical SBA underwriting process.
“The banks have been delegated authority to go ahead and approve these loans. There’s no collateral required and business owners can take up to seven years to pay it back,” Selberg said. “The purpose is to get seed money into small businesses to help them at least keep their payroll, at least help them pay for inventory or rent.”
Next, Selberg and Kane advise business owners to apply for the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. This loan program can assist small businesses, private nonprofit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic since Jan. 31, 2020. Loans of up to $2 million may be awarded.
These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. Eligibility for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is based on the financial impact of the coronavirus. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses, and 2.75 percent for private nonprofits, the SBA announced in a news release. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 17, 2020.
“Sometimes you have to find a solution for the immediate problem. Let’s get you a bridge loan and then apply for disaster assistance. The terms are such that it should be affordable to be paid back,” Selberg said.
“When business owners get the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, then they can use some of that money to pay off the bridge loan. The term on the disaster loan is 30 years. It would be smart of business owners to take those proceeds to pay off the bridge loan,” Selberg said. ”It still is a way to provide to our business owners low-interest money at a low rate.”
After obtaining an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, payments can be deferred for one year, Kane said.
Selberg recommends that business owners apply online at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. However, Casey Peterson LTD’s blog noted this week that SBA recently shut down its website temporarily because of the high volume of applications being received. As of March 25, there was no estimated time as to when the site would be functioning again.
Business owners who have questions, need more information or have problems with their online application can contact Selberg at pamela.selberg@sba.gov or 605-209-2739.
“I want the community to know that at SBA, we have not rested since this all started. Our administration is working very closely with the president and the coronavirus team to address the needs of the nation. Our systems are bogged down right now,” Selberg said. “I am encouraging people to apply sooner rather than later.”
Grants and ad credits
Kane said she is also advising business owners to look to Facebook, which has announced it will provide $100 million in cash grants and ad credits to aid businesses disrupted by the global pandemic. Up to 30,000 eligible small businesses in more than 30 countries where Facebook operates can apply for the grants and ad credits. These can be used to pay employees, cover rent and operating costs, promote your business and more. More details will be forthcoming. As of March 25, applications were not yet being accepted. Go to facebook.com/business/boost/grants for more information.
Concerned about COVID-19?
