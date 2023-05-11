South Dakota is the fifth most productive beef industry in the country. The state also contains over four cows per person, more than any other state and it isn’t even close. Of the four states producing more cattle, only Texas has fewer cows per square mile.

With product quality second to none and the population of consumers soaring, the South Dakota beef industry has tremendous growth potential, but it will take a monumental cooperative effort from independent meat processors to massively increase capacity. That work is already underway from local ranchers, business owners and investors to open new processing plants and train dozens of workers to counter what's viewed as anticompetitive practices by the industry’s most dominant players.

Economic shift to independent processors

In 1977, the four largest beef packers, also known as processors, controlled 25% of beef supply; that number is now 85%, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The oligopolistic dominance of the four largest meat packers, Cargill, JBS USA, Tyson Foods and Marfrig, is at a critical choke point in the industry where a single failure like a structure fire, data hack or disease outbreak can jeopardize the entire supply chain. It also gives them the ability to wield their economic power on consumers and ranchers alike.

The issue took center stage during the pandemic when the big four meat packers recorded record high earnings by increasing prices on consumers and underpaying ranchers for their cattle. White House economic advisers led by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese wrote an analysis published on the White House website about a year ago concerning the quarterly earnings statements of top meat processors. They reported gross profits increased more than 120% and net income by 500% compared to before the pandemic.

Though price increases could increase along with input costs, the earning statements prove this was not the case as their profit margins surged during the pandemic.

“Gross margins are up 50% and net margins are up over 300%. If rising input costs were driving rising meat prices, those profit margins would be roughly flat, because higher prices would be offset by the higher costs,” the White House analysis said. “Instead, we’re seeing the dominant meat processors use their market power to extract bigger and bigger profit margins for themselves.”

Further, meat prices are still the single largest contributor to the rising cost of food people consume at home, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and during the pandemic beef prices increased some 20%. Prices are still on the rise as grocery shoppers paid over 8% more for groceries this year compared to last, according to the bureau.

Rancher dissatisfaction with underpayment for their beef, along with customer preference for locally sourced meats, led to increased demand for independent, locally owned meat processors.

Frustrations among producers were so intense President of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association, Eric Jennings, said he received at least one call a week during the pandemic from South Dakota producers wanting to invest in a packing plant.

“They weren't just making complaints, they were trying to solve the problem and working towards a long-term solution,” Jennings said. “They were so frustrated with not being able to get anything processed that they wanted to see if any facilities were available or if other people were willing to start a co-op or whatever they needed to do to make it happen.”

Jennings, who owns and operates a beef cattle ranch with his wife Michelle in Spearfish, said a slow in processing was inevitable because packers had to close due to COVID-19. The industry got it especially hard because lower temperatures, cramped conditions and long hours made for perfect conditions for the virus. Most notabl was the case of Smithfield pork factory in Sioux Falls that earned national coverage for the nearly 900 reported cases among plant employees.

With processing plants shutting down across the country, there were over a million head of cattle in feedlots to be slaughtered. Despite a slow in production and grocery stores closing, consumers still wanted beef products. The solution was to go straight to producers. The adverse pricing conditions experienced by producers was a reaction to the increased demand for local beef, Jennings said.

“Packers had more fat cattle available than they could possibly process and consumers, with their stimulus money, couldn't go out to eat at their favorite restaurant so by golly they were going to buy a lot of beef and eat food at home,” Jennings said. This created the perfect conditions for everyone in the industry, except producers, he said. “Processors, retailers, wholesalers all of them didn't have to pay very much for cattle, but yet they could charge a lot for the meat going out the door. That created a lot of frustration, but it also exposed the fact that we were short on packing capacity in the nation.”

Hearing the warnings signs, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in July that dedicated $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds for expansion of independent processing capacity.

“Increase competition and create more options for producers and consumers in the near-term by jump-starting independent processing projects that will increase competition and enhance the resiliency of the food supply chain,” the proclamation read.

Though the grants are a step in the right direction, putting a dent in the big four market shares is an enormous obstacle. Especially for South Dakotans, considering the largest beef processing plant in the country is on their southeasternmost border in Nebraska. That Tyson Foods plant is capable of processing 7,000 head of cattle every day.

Statewide cooperative

Though producers in the area have easy access to the massive Tyson Foods plant, there is still plenty of demand for processing, according to Justin Morehouse, who plans to open his own plant called the Meathouse in Andover, South Dakota.

Since the beginning stages of the building process in 2020, Morehouse, who also part owns and operates a feedlot and ranch on the property, said he receives constant inquiry from ranchers as far as a hundred miles away hoping to reserve slaughter dates for their cattle to be processed. Capable of processing 1,500 head of cattle a year, the Meathouse has received enough calls to reach a third of its yearly capacity so far. The booking inquiries come even before advertising has begun, the building has been completed, or an actual reservation list has been created.

“Some people have already asked if we can build a second location closer to them because their local one is maxed out and most other ones are booked out over a year,” Morehouse said. “How many places are going to have to pop up until it starts making a dent in one of the big four? Just one of them at one of their facilities, let alone all their locations.”

Though the industry is rich with feverous investors to help fund the construction of packing plants, human capital is another issue. Morehouse said the biggest hurdle to opening the Meathouse will be finding workers.

“Everyone tells me ‘good luck finding help’ and it’s a real issue everywhere. There aren't as many cutters as there used to be even 10 years ago,” Morehouse said. “It’s not an easy job. It's work. These guys definitely don’t have to go to the gym when they get done. But people should not be afraid to work a little bit because it is very rewarding to take an animal and turn it into a quality product people want.”

Within South Dakota, processors do not tend to see themselves as competitors. Various plants are constantly collaborating to offer different types of training that may expose new workers to the industry. Last week, Morehouse visited Ken Charfauros at his Wall processing facility to share ideas, processes and to get Morehouse’s workers trained before their facility opens later this summer.

The three freshman cutters stayed for a week with Charfauros and his family, who also work in the plant including his wife and fellow owner, Janet Niehaus. Morehouse said his workers, who had not previously met each other, enjoyed their time and brought back valuable skills and life lessons.

“It was really eye-opening to them to see how Ken and his family work together all the time. Just seeing that was so important because they hadn’t met each other and just after a week you wouldn’t have guessed it because they get along so well,” Morehouse said. “It will really make a difference here because now they know that feeling. They see how much you can get done with a group that you enjoy being around and that makes a huge difference.”

The experience shows the cooperative relationship processors across the state have to supply a quality service to producers and a quality product to consumers. A stark contrast many compare to corporate processors.

Morehouse and his siblings have children who hope to live on the family ranch. He said he's opening his own plant to simply grow the property big enough to support everyone. A major aspect of their growth is getting federally inspected by the USDA, which allows them to sell product across state lines which Morehouse said he needs to expand the business to help his growing family.

SD has some of the best beef in the country

If all goes according to plan, the Meathouse would be South Dakota’s eighth beef plant to be federally inspected by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) as required by the Federal Meat Inspection Act.

Though small packing plants can become federally inspected, many of them would have to switch to federal inspection under the USDA, which could mean changes to the processes and familiar inspectors they have been using for years. This is why the USDA began the Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) program that brings state and federal meat inspectors together to help smaller packing plants and producers reach a wider customer base. Individual meat processing companies can apply to the program and undergo inspections by both state and federal inspectors to ensure conditions are up to USDA standards.

Qualifying CIS establishments must employ fewer than 25 employees and are limited to the 27 states that have established a Meat and Poultry Inspection program.

Director of the South Dakota MPI program Dr. Wendell Miller said the CIS program is not for everyone and some processors are simply not interested in shipping product out of the state because they are currently busy enough.

“There's a lot of family-owned establishments in South Dakota that have been in the business a long time and they're just happy with the business model they've had for years,” Miller said. The program is largely an aggressive marketing campaign to help producers by showing the country the quality of South Dakota beef. “We're very proud of our state program and the product that comes out of it, so we really wanted state-inspected product to be able to cross state lines because we're already at least equal to federal level inspection standards.”

The first South Dakota establishment to earn entry into the program was Wall Meats, which stamped the first cattle in the state with the USDA CSI carcass stamp last week. Part-owner Charfauros said he has received inquiry from customers in California, Wisconsin, Arizona and a restaurant owner in upper Michigan.

John Houtari, part-owner of Henry’s Steakhouse in Kingsford, Michigan, has been closely following Wall Meats and excitedly waiting for the day he can use their steak in his restaurant. He tried a Wall Meats steak not long after the plant opened in 2017 and was blown away.

“We’ve received steaks from New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas and the Wall Meats quality is superior to everything,” Houtari said. “Ken and his whole team are always cranking up to the next higher standard even if they have to create the standard.”

Supplying Wall Meats beef products at his restaurant would be a lucrative decision, Houtari said, and he hopes to get his business partners on board by conducting a blind taste test. He is confident the partners will choose Wall Meats because he shared a steak with one of his meat suppliers who thought the great-tasting steak was one of his own, he said.

“We never did have the heart to tell him it wasn’t one of his,” Houtari said. The beef his restaurant is currently supplied with simply does not compare. "There's got to be something in the grasses they eat or the way they're handled in the feedlots. I don't know what it is, but there's something unique about the whole situation. So, Ken [Charfauros] sharing South Dakota beef across the nation is just smart.”

The owners of Wall Meat Processing, Charfauros, Niehaus and Tom Fitch, were recently awarded a $3.3 million federal grant as part of the current administration's executive order to grow the nation's independent processing capacity. The money will be used to build a 30,000-square-foot meat processing plant in New Underwood that will include a training center fit with an audiovisual display and full kitchen to show how to properly prepare meat.

Federally funded and inspected, the new facility, to be called I-90 Meats, will have the capability to process 4,000 head of beef, pork, lamb and bison annually.

The big processors and federally inspected plants acquire beef from around the country and world, but Charfauros is focused on South Dakota. To support local producers, each package of meat he sells says the name of the producer on it. If customers like that steak, then they can order a quarter, half or full cow directly from the producer for cheaper than they would by buying separate packages at the store. Since the meat would be processed by a USDA inspected plant, the producers can sell to customers in all 50 states including restaurants, federal installations and schools.

“Our steaks aren’t coming from China, Argentina, Texas, or anywhere else. We're entering the market with South Dakota beef. This is beef country and we produce some of the best beef in the world,” Charfauros said. “We are fighting together for the right reasons, and we haven't even hit the tip of the iceberg.”