Black Hills Energy recently announced changes within the company’s South Dakota leadership team and appointed a new vice president overseeing operations in South Dakota and Wyoming.

Wes Ashton has been promoted to vice president of South Dakota and Wyoming Utilities, and Michael Pogany has been promoted to general manager of South Dakota Electric Operations.

“These changes position the company with highly skilled, tenured and energized leaders committed to serving the needs of our customers and communities while driving operational efficiencies and growth within our expansive eight-state service territory,” said Marne Jones, Black Hills Energy’s senior vice president of utilities.

“Wes’s appointment to vice president of South Dakota and Wyoming Utilities is a natural progression in his leadership journey at Black Hills Energy and reflective of his deep commitment to our customers, our employees and our communities,” Jones said. “In this expanded leadership role, Wes will be responsible for the company’s operational, business, and financial objectives while creating customer-focused solutions that position the company for long-term growth. He brings 17 years of Black Hills Energy experience to the role, having served most recently as the company’s vice president of Customer Experience.”

Ashton has served in utility leadership roles in Colorado, Kansas, Iowa and Arkansas during his career with Black Hills Energy. Ashton serves on the boards of the United Way of the Black Hills and Catholic Social Services in Rapid City.

The company’s state operations directors are promoted to general managers and will lead and manage the day-to-day operations of the business, including employee, customer and system safety, capital project execution and operational excellence.

“Michael’s new role as General Manager reflects his strong track record of leadership and his commitment to guide our teams as they work safely each day to serve the needs of our customers,” Jones said. “Michael has been an integral part of our team for over 15 years and will continue to drive excellence within every aspect of our business.”

Pogany is a graduate of South Dakota School of Mines and is a professional engineer in South Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado. Pogany serves on the boards for Westhills Village and Downtown Rapid City. He is excited to take on this leadership role and further serve Black Hills Energy customers and communities.