Assurant's Rapid City office acquired by CUNA Mutual Group

A Fortune 500 business with a location in Rapid City has sold part of its network to CUNA Mutual Group, the company announced Tuesday.
Assurant, a global business that specializes in insurance, extended service contracts and other risk management solutions, announced the sale of Global Preneed, its prearranged funeral insurance and final expense business, for $1.3 billion in cash to CUNA Mutual Group, an insurance, investment and financial services company.
All Global Preneed employees will transfer over to CUNA Mutual Group and remain at their own locations, including about 200 in Rapid City of the Global Preneed's 300. Global Preneed will be managed as an independent business, according to the press release.
Prairie States Life Insurance company moved to Rapid City in 1966 and became part of Assurant in 2000 after changing its name to American Memorial Life in 1997.
Alan Colberg, president, CEO and director of Assurant, said in a webcast Tuesday that the sale “represents a great outcome for Assurant and all of our stakeholders including our shareholders as well as Global Preneed’s employees, clients and over two million policyholders in North America.”
The two companies also agreed to a multi-year agreement where Assurant will continue to provide vehicle service contract support to CUNA Mutual Group customers.
CUNA Mutual Group has 20 million customers and more than $28 billion in assets.
Colberg said the most important thing about the company is its “strong commitment to customer excellence,” which they’ve seen first-hand in their 23-year partnership.
Over the next few weeks, the companies will establish a joint team to help with the transition.
The Rapid City Assurant location is at 440 Mount Rushmore Road.
