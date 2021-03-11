Assurant's Rapid City office acquired by CUNA Mutual Group

A Fortune 500 business with a location in Rapid City has sold part of its network to CUNA Mutual Group, the company announced Tuesday.

Assurant, a global business that specializes in insurance, extended service contracts and other risk management solutions, announced the sale of Global Preneed, its prearranged funeral insurance and final expense business, for $1.3 billion in cash to CUNA Mutual Group, an insurance, investment and financial services company.

All Global Preneed employees will transfer over to CUNA Mutual Group and remain at their own locations, including about 200 in Rapid City of the Global Preneed's 300. Global Preneed will be managed as an independent business, according to the press release.

Prairie States Life Insurance company moved to Rapid City in 1966 and became part of Assurant in 2000 after changing its name to American Memorial Life in 1997.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alan Colberg, president, CEO and director of Assurant, said in a webcast Tuesday that the sale “represents a great outcome for Assurant and all of our stakeholders including our shareholders as well as Global Preneed’s employees, clients and over two million policyholders in North America.”