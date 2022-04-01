Baker turns dessert dreams into reality

Kezlie Brown enjoys a challenge. The mother of four children ages 10 and younger recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her home-based business, Brown’s Sugar and Crumbs Bakery. Brown loves turning customers’ dream desserts into reality.

Brown’s Sugar and Crumbs Bakery has a menu of gourmet cupcakes, cakes, pies, gourmet Rice Krispie treats, s’mores and Brown’s current obsession, soft decorated sugar cookies iced with her own blend of a glaze and buttercream frosting.

“I have always loved baking,” said Brown, who educated herself by watching YouTube videos and experimenting to develop recipes she likes. “There’s times I’ll come across something on Pinterest and say, ‘Ooh, I could put my own spin on that.’”

“I started baking cookie platters and I told my husband, ‘I bet I could sell these,’ so I started working on getting my portfolio built up,” she said. “Baking is kind of like therapy.”

Gourmet cupcakes in intriguing flavors are one of Brown’s specialties.

“I have a hot fudge sundae cupcake that looks like a sundae. They’re not just plain old cupcakes. Then I introduced jumbo cupcakes about twice the size (of standard cupcakes). They’re already popular. You can probably only eat two instead of four,” she said, chuckling.

The menu is ever-evolving as Brown experiments with new recipes and products. In March, she introduced bread. In April, the monthly special will be focaccia.

“I’m kind of learning and sharing what I figure out. If it passes the test, it goes on the menu. It gives me room to use my creativity,” she said.

“My specialty is recreating my customers’ requests, even if it’s not on the menu. I love trying new things,” Brown said. “If customers ask for something, I am more than willing to look into it and let them know if I feel that’s something in my capability.”

She invites her followers on Facebook and Instagram to submit dessert suggestions every month.

“I got a request for a turtle cheesecake but in cake form, so that’s my next mission,” Brown said.

Part of the fun of being a small home-based business, Brown said, is that she gets to focus on one order at a time and create baked goods with a personal touch. She will take small orders, such as a dozen cupcakes, but Brown said she’s also considering larger products such as party packages and dessert tables.

“One thing I like to focus on with my bakery is the presentation … from the look of the baked goods to the packaging they come in,” Brown said.

Brown’s Sugar and Crumbs Bakery will be part of a pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at The Monument in Rapid City, where she’ll serve samples of her Mother’s Day and graduation specials. Brown wants to participate in more pop-up and networking events in the future.

Though Brown earned a degree in criminal justice in 2019, running a bakery has been a dream since she was a teenager, when she wrote her first business plan for a bakery. Brown’s Sugar and Crumbs Bakery is based in Box Elder and because Brown doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar location or set business hours yet, customers can arrange for pick-up or delivery of their sweet treats.

Brown also volunteers at Rapid Valley Fire Department. Brown’s husband is a veteran, so Brown offers military and first responder discounts.

Follow Brown at facebook.com/brownssugarandcrumbs/ for more information about her menu and new items and to submit dessert suggestions.

