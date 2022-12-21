Barber College gives YFS families a merry Christmas

South Dakota Barber College is teaching its students to be good community members as well as good barbers. For the third year, barber college students have teamed up to support several Youth and Family Services families for Christmas.

On Tuesday, staff and students from South Dakota Barber College delivered gifts and presented YFS with a check to help families in need. In total, SDBC donated nearly $9,500 between gifts, meals and funds to support families’ living expenses, according to YFS.

“We believe in the power of giving,” said Donnie Joseph, founder and director of the school. “That’s why we’ve been fundraising and delivering gifts to families in need during the holidays. Our students understand that a single act of kindness can make all the difference in someone’s life. That’s why they come together to bring joy to those who are less fortunate.”

Youth and Family Services provides children and their families living in western South Dakota with support by providing year-round educational and recreational activities, meals and snacks, health advocacy and case management, counseling services, parent enrichment education and more.

Joseph said Connie Olson, Youth and Family Services’ CEO, spoke to the students Tuesday when they delivered the gifts and check. Olson explained that some YFS families have to choose between paying essential expenses such as their electric bills or buying Christmas presents.

“Because of (our students’ donations), families don’t have to make that choice. It really hit home for the them,” Joseph said. “It allows students to make a difference in the community and see first-hand what their efforts produce.”

Joseph teaches the barber college students about entrepreneurship and community service as part of their barber education. Throughout each year, Joseph said, the college’s students take on three to four service projects.

“When they open a shop, they’re going to want to do a community project to introduce themselves to the community,” Joseph said. “The culture in barbering is all about the haircut, but what’s often forgotten is… a barber in the community is the one sponsoring the Little League team, or has a client raising money for Girl Scouts. You can’t have a barbershop without being in the community.”

“I believe barbers are pillars of the community and for students to learn how to organize and fundraise, it allows them the opportunity to make an impact in whatever community they’re working in,” he said.

This year, YFS assigned the barber students three families to assist. The students were organized into teams, and they learned how to budget and how to write a script to follow to secure donations. Students visited local businesses and obtained donations from 19 of them.

“What I try to do is empower students to learn how to fundraise,” Joseph said. “This whole project is student-led… They figure out how to split the money, who gets what gifts, they do the shopping, they wrap gifts, and they get to see the end where (the families) receive the gifts. It’s really powerful.”

Joseph said some of his students have been in situations similar to those of YFS families, relate to their struggles and want to help. Between 15 and 18 students spent time over 3-1/2 weeks fundraising and collecting gifts for the YFS families. The next step, he said, is that the students will send thank you notes to all the people and businesses who made donations.

“After we delivered the gifts, I asked for takeaways, and one of the students said they feel like they can go and do this (fundraise) on their own, and that’s why we do it,” Joseph said. “It’s such an integral part of giving back to the community… I want them to be able to learn how to do that.”

Supporting YFS’ Holiday Families program “had such an impact on our students and we felt really good about it,” Joseph said. “Each year I feel like it gets better and better.”