Bear Butte Gardens hosting farm-to-table gourmet dinners

Enjoy gourmet, farm-fresh dinners in the peaceful atmosphere of Bear Butte Gardens this summer. The Farm Stand at Bear Butte Gardens near Sturgis is hosting monthly Farm-to-Table Culinary Experience events to showcase talented local chefs and in-season foods produced in the Black Hills.

The Farm-to-Table Culinary Experiences will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. June 26, July 24, Aug. 28 and Sept. 25 at Bear Butte Gardens. Tickets are $100 per person; seating is limited to 30 people at each event. Tickets are still available for the June 26 dinner, as well as for the other Culinary Experiences later in the summer. Go to bearbuttegardens.com/events/upcomingevents/ to purchase tickets.

The Farm-to-Table Culinary Experiences are opportunities to spend an evening on the farm at Bear Butte Gardens. Each evening begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., when locally produced beer and wine will be served. Guests can take guided tours of the farm before dinner. Black Hills area musicians will perform live music throughout the event.

“We’ve done one previous event like this (last August) and we got amazing feedback,” said Kiara Poitra, Bear Butte Gardens’ commercial kitchen manager. “Guests really enjoyed the atmosphere. We have it set up on our patio. We do a nice, beautiful long banquet table. It’s a very personal experience… It’s a calming and relaxing environment.”

“We also got a lot of compliments on the food. We partner with really great chefs in the area,” Poitra said. “Guests really enjoyed the locally sourced gourmet food.”

Bear Butte Gardens is a USDA organic certified small family farm owned and operated by Michelle and Rick Grosek that grows a variety of vegetables, raises some livestock and produces its own honey. For each Farm-to-Table Culinary Experience, Bear Butte Gardens will partner with a different Black Hills area chef who will create a meal especially for that event.

The June 26 meal will be prepared by chef Travis Bartels of the Boulder Canyon Sports Bar & Grill in Sturgis. He has previously owned catering businesses and been a chef at multiple restaurants in South Dakota and other states, Poitra said.

The menu for each Farm-to-Table Culinary Experience is chosen days before each event to ensure the meal includes items that are in season, she said.

“Travis has a really good passion for local food. He sources eggs and meat from us as much as he can for Boulder Canyon. He’s one of the chefs we work pretty closely with,” Poitra said. “We let the chefs take full reign. We want every Farm-to-Table Culinary Experience to be as unique as the chef.”

“Travis is planning some good lamb dishes and rhubarb dessert and really good locally sourced products,” Poitra said. “It’s easiest to source from our gardens, but whatever the chef is making, we will source (the ingredients). We partner with about 45 other vegetable and meat producers all around the region. We stay pretty much within the Black Hills.”

Vince Marsh of The Custer Beacon in Custer will be the featured chef for the July 24 Farm-to-Table Culinary Experience.

“He does amazing work. He has a good palate for combining spices,” Poitra said.

MJ Adams, the host of SDPB’s “Savor Dakota,” will be the featured chef for the Aug. 28 Farm-to-Table Culinary Experience. Adams was the chef and owner of The Corn Exchange restaurant for 17 years in Rapid City. Her cookbook inspired by her restaurant and culinary experiences, “The Corn Exchange – from the Big Apple to the Black Hills,” was published in 2019.

The chef for the Sept. 25 event has not been determined yet.

