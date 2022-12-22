BHFCU's sixth location opens in Rapid City

Black Hills Federal Credit Union’s sixth Rapid City location is now open to serve the growing community on the city’s south side.

The new location at the intersection of Fifth and Minnesota streets opened in late November and will celebrate its grand opening in January.

“Our data showed we had thousands of members who reside in the area and even outside Rapid City… We had heard (from members) for years, ‘Why don’t you put a location on the south side?’” said Holli Edwards, BHFCU’s vice president of marketing. “It’s something we’ve had in the works for a long time. We know people have been waiting for it… We’ve been wanting to do this for them for awhile.”

The Fifth and Minnesota location includes new interactive teller technology inside, Edwards said. The technology allows customers to receive assistance from a teller that's similar to the service from tellers via computer screen that customers already use at BHFCU drive-through lanes.

“It’s really about serving the members in that area more conveniently,” Edwards said. “With all the growth it’s important to us to offer an option where people can take care of their financial needs. We’ve heard over and over people are very excited we’re there.”

There will be staff on site who can assist customers, as well. Edwards said the new technology increases efficiency while still providing customer service.

“We’re planning for the future how to best serve members going forward and making sure we’re meeting their needs as best we can,” she said.

Edwards said the interactive teller technology inside is the first of its kind in Rapid City and at any of BHFCU’s 16 locations statewide. A new location will be opening soon in Sioux Falls that also will use the interactive teller technology.

The 3,200-square-foot location at Fifth and Minnesota also has four drive-up lanes outside, and a mortgage lender, a business lender and personal financial associates on staff.

“You’ll be able to do all of your loan needs in that location,” Edwards said. “We’re excited to be there.”