alert top story

Big Lots, Old Navy coming to Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City

010718-nws-crossing 002.JPG

Traffic flows into and out of Rushmore Crossing at the LaCrosse Street and Eglin Street intersection.

 Hannah Hunsinger, Journal staff

Two national department stores plan to open this year at Rushmore Crossing.

Big Lots! and Old Navy will split the former Gordman's location at 1617 Eglin Street between TJ Maxx and Shoe Carnival. Big Lots! is a discount home goods and furniture store based in Columbus, Ohio, and Old Navy is a clothing department store based in San Francisco.

Gordmans declared bankruptcy in March 2017 and liquidated many of its locations, including the Rushmore Crossing location.

Big Lots! and Old Navy are two of the latest national stores to come to Rushmore Crossing. Jersey Mike's Subs and Crumbl Cookies both opened near Qdoba in November.

Shiloh Francis, marketing and communications director with Elevate Rapid City, said Elevate Rapid City did not have a direct influence on the project, but heard a demand for Old Navy from the community in a 2021 survey.

"We continue to reach out to companies on the list, or those that are similar, to bring retail, dining, and amenities to the community in addition to high-paying primary jobs," Francis said.

Old Navy was the fourth most-wanted business. The store's previous location in Rapid City closed in 2010.

The retail stores were two of the top building permit valuations issued in January in Rapid City with first phase alterations for $495,000 for Big Lots! and $491,000 for Old Navy, the city announced Thursday. The city issued 164 building permits with a total valuation of $14.15 million to start off 2022.

Top valued permits include a $2,444,260 permit for alterations at the Lacrosse Street Walmart. The second highest was for $1,038,880 for residential alterations at 1025 Fairview Street followed by additions to Strider Sports International at its 2221 N Plaza Drive location for $511,195.

The January total is a decline from the city's $31.36 million permit valuation in January 2021, but higher than the $10.31 million in January 2020 and the $11.95 million in January 2019, the city said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

