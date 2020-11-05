Black Hills Energy announces clean energy goals

Black Hills Energy announced Thursday corporate-wide clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for its electric and natural gas utility operations over the next 10 to 20 years.
According to a news release, the Rapid City-based company said its electric operations in South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado have established a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040, based on 2005 baseline levels.
The company said its electric operations have reduced total greenhouse gas emissions by 25% since 2005.
“Our clean energy goals keep the needs of our customers at the forefront of our decision making and reflect commitments that are achievable using technology available today,” said Marc Eyre, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations. “This ensures reliability and affordability for our customers and affirms our commitment to leveraging the abundant energy resources in our region, which will continue to play a critical role in our operations.
“By taking a measured approach, we will seek further GHG emissions reductions through low-cost energy while leveraging our current assets and supporting our customers’ increasing demands for renewable energy."
For its natural gas utility operations across six states, Black Hills Energy is seeking a 50% total reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2035 based on 2005 baseline levels for its natural gas distribution system, the company said in the release.
Black Hills Energy said it cut greenhouse gas emissions intensity from its natural gas utilities by more than 33% since 2005. The company operates a gas system with no cast iron pipe since 2014 and nearly 99% of infrastructure comprised of materials with the lowest emissions factors.
The news release said Black Hills Energy is investing in infrastructure safety, and the environment is a priority for the company — by completing replacement of all remaining unprotected pipe on its system before 2035.
