Black Hills Energy announces clean energy goals

Black Hills Energy announced Thursday corporate-wide clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for its electric and natural gas utility operations over the next 10 to 20 years.

According to a news release, the Rapid City-based company said its electric operations in South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado have established a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040, based on 2005 baseline levels.

The company said its electric operations have reduced total greenhouse gas emissions by 25% since 2005.

“Our clean energy goals keep the needs of our customers at the forefront of our decision making and reflect commitments that are achievable using technology available today,” said Marc Eyre, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations. “This ensures reliability and affordability for our customers and affirms our commitment to leveraging the abundant energy resources in our region, which will continue to play a critical role in our operations.

“By taking a measured approach, we will seek further GHG emissions reductions through low-cost energy while leveraging our current assets and supporting our customers’ increasing demands for renewable energy."