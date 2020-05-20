Black Hills Home Builders cancel Home Show

Due to COVID-19 and the social distancing guidelines that remain in place, along with the uncertainty about when those restrictions will be lifted, the Black Hills Home Builders Association's board of directors has canceled the Home Show scheduled for July.

“This decision was not easy to make. We understand the Home Show is the livelihood for work with many member and non-member businesses in the community. However, our bigger concern right now is for the safety, health and well-being of our staff, our members, their employees and the community.” said Cheryl Bettmeng, executive vice president. "We will get through this together and we look forward to seeing everyone at the March 26-28, 2021 Home Show."