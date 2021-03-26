Black Hills Home Show returns this weekend with 370 vendors

Just in time for warmer weather, spring home improvement projects and new construction, the Black Hills Home Builders Association’s 2021 Home Show is back. The show opened Friday at noon and continues through the weekend.

This year’s show features 370 vendors and booths to explore on the main level and upstairs at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

“This is as close to a sold-out show as we’ve ever had,” Darin Howie, president of the Black Hills Home Builders Association and owner of Howie Construction in Rapid City, said Friday morning.

Minutes before the show opened, Howie said there were people lined up outside waiting for it to open.

“It’s been a huge turnout. We’ve had a lot of interest, and it seems like people have stimulus money to burn,” he said.

While the main floor focuses on home construction, home remodeling and interior decorating vendors, upstairs shoppers can enjoy the Homemade Craft Fair and Vendor Marketplace.

The marketplace was a brand-new and popular addition to the Home Show two years ago, Howie said. Shoppers will find a mix of home décor items, crafts, and products from home-based businesses.