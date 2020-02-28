Black Hills State University is listening to employers

Your future employees are attending Black Hills State University. Whether taking classes at our BHSU location in Rapid City or Spearfish, we anticipate graduating 600 students in May. Most of them hope to stay in this region as they begin their careers.
Black Hills State and Spearfish Economic Development Corporation recently held Listening Sessions with Spearfish area employers. Our goal is to better understand employers’ needs as we launch the next cohort of BHSU graduates, and beyond, into the workforce. Employers noted the importance of BHSU to this region, and their successes with interns and new employees. Examples were given of BHSU interns who transitioned into full-time jobs in accounting, human resources, and marketing.
Another area of focus from the Listening Sessions was how students communicate the value of their degree. Simply listing a “history” or “business” degree may not be enough. Our students must understand how to “sell” their newfound knowledge, skills, and abilities as a benefit to the employer.
You have free articles remaining.
As we expand student success initiatives at BHSU, we plan to open a Career Services office and offer a full array of career support to our students and regional employers. We see this as a natural outgrowth as we expand our contribution to economic development — more specifically workforce development — for Western South Dakota.
Black Hills State has an opportunity for you. If you do not currently offer internships in your business or organization, consider starting one. Internships provide students “hands on” learning while they offer you an opportunity for an “on-the-job interview” to ensure your hire is the right fit long-term.
The ideal internship is one that leads to full-time jobs for our students, students who want to stay in the Black Hills area to live and work. We will help you brainstorm projects and tasks for your intern and find the right person for your needs. Contact Hans Nelson, director of Corporate and Career Development at BHSU, at 605-642-6413 or Hans.Nelson@BHSU.edu to get started.
At the Listening Sessions, employers noted they appreciated the opportunity to present in Black Hills State University classes. We invite you to campus, to introduce your business to our students as you meet them in a face-to-face class or club. This month we offered two job fairs — one for teachers and one for businesses. Please consider participating in our job fairs where you will see many BHSU students, and hopefully cultivate your next hire!
We endeavor to be a strong, public, regional university attentive to your needs as a business leader and employer. Please let us know how we can engage to meet your needs.