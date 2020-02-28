Black Hills State University is listening to employers

Black Hills State has an opportunity for you. If you do not currently offer internships in your business or organization, consider starting one. Internships provide students “hands on” learning while they offer you an opportunity for an “on-the-job interview” to ensure your hire is the right fit long-term.

The ideal internship is one that leads to full-time jobs for our students, students who want to stay in the Black Hills area to live and work. We will help you brainstorm projects and tasks for your intern and find the right person for your needs. Contact Hans Nelson, director of Corporate and Career Development at BHSU, at 605-642-6413 or Hans.Nelson@BHSU.edu to get started.

At the Listening Sessions, employers noted they appreciated the opportunity to present in Black Hills State University classes. We invite you to campus, to introduce your business to our students as you meet them in a face-to-face class or club. This month we offered two job fairs — one for teachers and one for businesses. Please consider participating in our job fairs where you will see many BHSU students, and hopefully cultivate your next hire!

We endeavor to be a strong, public, regional university attentive to your needs as a business leader and employer. Please let us know how we can engage to meet your needs.

