Black Hills Works announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

Black Hills Works recently inducted Danielle Muellenberg, Tammy Jaques and Brookley Gjerset into the Black Hills Works Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was created in 2010 to honor Black Hills Works’ top employees and is the ultimate recognition of an employee’s contributions to the organization. Inductees are selected based on their commitment to Black Hills Works’ mission, vision and values, and the employee's adherence to Black Hills Works standards.

Muellenberg has been employed at Black Hills Works for almost 10 years. She is currently the supervisor of the WoodWorks employment site. Muellenberg was promoted to this role in 2020 and does an amazing job of supervising employees, work production and the people who are served at WoodWorks. Muellenberg is an honest leader who has high expectations for the people who work for her. One of Muellenberg’s strongest skills the way she supports and cares for people who have disabilities. All the people Muellenberg supports trust and depend on her. Muellenberg is an excellent role model who strives to exceed all expectations.

Jaques has been with Black Hills Works for 15 years, and she was recently promoted to director of Executive Operations, incorporating the responsibilities of two jobs into one. Through her administrative and technological skills, she provides an array of support to the CEO, senior leadership and Black Hills Works’ board of directors. Jaques has been integral in the transition to the use of internal database systems.

Gjerset has been with Black Hills Works for eight years. She started as a direct support professional and has moved up to her current job as a resource and support assistant. She teaches a variety of trainings to new staff and people who are supported by Black Hills Works. Gjerset leads by example. She has high expectations for her team and works through concerns in a timely manner. Gjerset never rests until she has ensured the people she supports are living their best life. She works diligently with individuals, their families and her team to change the “we can’t” to “can do!” She is a role model to her peers, holds herself to high quality standards, and continually seeks new opportunities to improve the lives of the people supported by Black Hills Works.