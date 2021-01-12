Black Hills Works expands with car detailing business

Unique Auto Grooming, Rapid City’s longtime vehicle detailing business, is Black Hills Works’ newest venture to help people with disabilities thrive.
Black Hills Services, the vocational division of Black Hills Works, has purchased Unique Auto Grooming and is now expanding the business. When Unique Auto Grooming’s original owner, Kelly Lambert, decided to retire after more than 30 years in business, Black Hills Services saw an opportunity to create more jobs for people with disabilities. The business currently has 12 employees, seven of whom are Black Hills Works clients who earn minimum wage.
“The environment is such a neat environment. We talked a lot about integration, and if you walked in you wouldn’t know who was disabled and who (wasn’t). They’re all doing their jobs and enjoying what they’re doing, and it’s an amazing thing to see,” said Tara Blasius, vice president of vocational services for Black Hills Works.
McKie Ford Lincoln is a longtime customer of Unique Auto Grooming, and the president, Mark McKie, serves on Black Hills Services board. Knowing Lambert and his wife, Suzie, were planning to retire, McKie contacted Black Hills Works, Blasius said. Black Hills Services bought Unique Auto Grooming in August.
A significant part of Unique Auto Grooming’s business is detailing McKie Ford Lincoln’s fleet of vehicles. Lambert and his employees trained Black Hills Services staff, Blasius said.
“The Lamberts were amazing people. They partnered with us with this transition period. This was a new venture for us. We didn’t know anything about car detailing,” Blasius said.
Adam Parrent is the project manager for Black Hills Services and Unique Auto Grooming. For the past 10 years, he has been employed by Black Hills Works maintaining the company’s vehicles before transitioning to Unique Auto Grooming.
“Kelly Lambert worked with us so he could train Adam so we could get established. We had a transition period of about 30 days with the Lamberts and we took over from there,” Blasius said.
“I have two of Kelly’s original staff remaining and they were key to getting everybody trained,” Parrent said.
Along with training, a new floor mat cleaner, wall-mounted shop vacuums and other equipment was purchased. School of Mines students assisted by researching and observing the work at Unique Auto Grooming, then developing more technologies that equip Black Hills Works clients to successfully perform their jobs, according to a news release from Black Hills Works.
Unique Auto Grooming remains busy with McKie vehicles and individuals who schedule car detailing, Parrent said. Unique Auto Groom is located at 127 Poplar Ave. For more information or to make appointments, call 605-342-7222.
The business’ expansion into an adjoining building should be completed this spring, Blasius said.
“The space we’re in right now is working for the amount of vehicles we get,” she said. “We’re going to be expanding the business which will allow us to add wash space as well as staff, and we can generate more employment. The whole intent of purchasing the business is to employ people with disabilities.”
Black Hills Works has a waiting list of people with disabilities who want employment, Blasius said, and those working at Unique Auto Grooming are excited.
“We have a lot of people that really like cars. It’s been great to see everybody doing really well. They’ve found meaningful work they’re doing,” she said.
“I hear every day about how they love their job and they love the feeling of being part of a team,” Parrent said.
Unique Auto Grooming is the only business Black Hills Services owns. Its bakery, BakeWorks!, which employed Black Hills Works clients, had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blasius said. However, Black Hills Services has helped people with disabilities obtain jobs at Monument Health, the Black Hills Energy café, Dakota Woodworking, in custodial jobs and other places.
“We dabble in just a little bit of everything, but we’re always looking for new opportunities and new things the people we support can do,” Blasius said.