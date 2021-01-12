Black Hills Works expands with car detailing business

The business’ expansion into an adjoining building should be completed this spring, Blasius said.

“The space we’re in right now is working for the amount of vehicles we get,” she said. “We’re going to be expanding the business which will allow us to add wash space as well as staff, and we can generate more employment. The whole intent of purchasing the business is to employ people with disabilities.”

Black Hills Works has a waiting list of people with disabilities who want employment, Blasius said, and those working at Unique Auto Grooming are excited.

“We have a lot of people that really like cars. It’s been great to see everybody doing really well. They’ve found meaningful work they’re doing,” she said.

“I hear every day about how they love their job and they love the feeling of being part of a team,” Parrent said.

Unique Auto Grooming is the only business Black Hills Services owns. Its bakery, BakeWorks!, which employed Black Hills Works clients, had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blasius said. However, Black Hills Services has helped people with disabilities obtain jobs at Monument Health, the Black Hills Energy café, Dakota Woodworking, in custodial jobs and other places.

“We dabble in just a little bit of everything, but we’re always looking for new opportunities and new things the people we support can do,” Blasius said.

