Black Hills Works honors outstanding inclusive businesses

Ultimately, Moser said Black Hills Works hopes its employer recognition program will raise awareness and encourage more local businesses to see the benefits of including people with disabilities in their workforce. Black Hills Works set a goal for this year to partner with five more employers to hire people with disabilities.

“We’re always on the lookout for new business partners. … The relationship between the employers and Black Hills Works can be positive,” Moser said. “Hopefully we can increase awareness of how it can be possible and how they can make it work.”

Janelle Kelly is one of 28 people Monument Health employs through its partnership with Black Hills Works. Monument Health is the largest employer being honored this week.

“It makes me proud to be able to help out like I do,” said Kelly, who works for Monument Health’s Environmental Services Division and praised her co-workers for being “very nice and supportive.”

“Janelle brings a positive attitude to work,” said Carol Fousek, Environmental Services manager and Kelly’s supervisor. “Janelle is always willing to do anything we ask, which is so helpful, given how fast-paced this environment is. She fits in perfectly.”