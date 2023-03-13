Sioux Falls-based Lloyd Companies has begun work on the 10-story Block 5 building in downtown Rapid City this month.

The Block 5 structure at the corner of Fifth Street and St. Joseph Street will be a mixed-use building including 130 loft apartments, 117 hotel rooms, 5,000 square feet of retail space and a 330-space parking garage.

Lloyd Companies was selected to develop this property by Elevate Rapid City through a competitive process in 2019.

In July, Jake Quasney, chief operating officer of Lloyd Companies, told the Journal the exact time of the groundbreaking of the project was under discussion, but said they were hoping for September. Now six months after initial hopes, the project is underway with the installation of a safety barricade around the site. The official groundbreaking ceremony is expected for the first half of May, weather permitting.

Lloyd Companies Vice President of Development Luke Jessen said much of the delay was due to financing issues in the early fall of last year.

"We saw inflation and interest rates really take off on us, but we were able to get the financing package all wrapped up over the winter," Jessen said. "First Interstate Bank is the lead lender and Pioneer Bank & Trust is the [tax increment financing] lender of the project."

Tax increment financing (TIF) is a mechanism used by municipalities that involves issuing bonds to fund a project then using the increased property taxes generated by the project to pay off the bonds. The Rapid City Council approved the TIF with returns up to $8.75 million back to the Lloyd Companies, and the transfer of the land for the project in April 2022.

During the delay, neither the design of the building nor the timeline have changed. The construction duration of the building is estimated to take 24 months. What has changed is the estimated cost. What was expected to be a $60 million project is now $80 million. Jessen said much of this was due to inflation and supply chain disruptions since the first estimate in 2019.

The next couple weeks will be spent removing the pavement and retaining walls from the previous parking lot. From there, efforts will focus on underground utilities like foundational work and structural footings. By mid summer vertical progress on the project is expected.

Currently, 5th street's western sidewalk and St. Joseph's southern sidewalk is closed to ensure the safety of passing pedestrians. Though the sidewalk of St. Joseph is expected to remain closed for the duration of the project, the intermittent closure of sidewalks and traffic lanes should be expected.

The building, including its hotel, residences, and retail spaces, is expected to open in the middle of 2025.