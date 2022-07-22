Block 5 Development work underway in downtown

Lloyd Companies is working on test piles as it nears a start date for the Block 5 development on St. Joseph Street between Fifth and Sixth streets.

Jake Quasney, chief operating officer of Sioux Falls-based Lloyd Companies, said the exact dates for the official groundbreaking are still under discussion. He said cranes on the old city parking lot are collecting information to find the different ground improvements that have to be made before the project goes in the ground.

Block 5 is a $60 million project that will be a mixed-use development including 130 loft apartments, 117 hotel rooms, 5,000 square feet of retail space and 330 parking spaces in a garage. It will be a 10-story building.

The Rapid City Council approved a tax increment financing district with returns up to $8.75 million back to the developer, and the transfer of the land for the project in April.

Quasney said sourcing will take place over the next couple weeks followed by testing. Quasney said the company is looking to September to kick the project off.

"We're working through the final details on the permitting process," he said. "The city's been great getting back to us with plans and comments. ... We're in good shape with the city for the project to move forward."

Quasney said the company is working with major suppliers' schedules to keep the budget where the company wants and they're dialing in the final details.

He said the rising cost of supplies has impacted their work, but the team is working to identify ways to keep costs down. He said Rapid City especially is seeing more growth and things look different from even two years ago for development.

"We've had to kind of adjust expectations to make sense of that, but it's a really good project with strong performance and we've got a lot of confidence our team can overcome those challenges."