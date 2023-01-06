Bridal Showcase: Brides in black, destination weddings in for 2023

Dramatic black bridal gowns and destination weddings are some of the hottest trends being unveiled at the 46th annual Bridal Showcase in Rapid City Saturday.

Sally Samuelsen Wharton, coordinator of the Bridal Showcase, describes the event as the ultimate location where couples can meet vendors, sample food and wedding cake, and plan their wedding in one stop. The Bridal Showcase attracts couples from around the region and even from other states.

The showcase gives future brides and grooms the opportunity to meet professionals who can help them achieve their dream wedding. Sixty vendors will be at the Bridal Showcase including photographers, florists, DJs, hotel and reception facility coordinators, jewelry professionals, wedding planners and officiants, beauty and makeup experts and more.

The 2023 Bridal Showcase takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Best Western Ramkota, with bridal fashion shows at noon and 3 p.m.

Because so many vendors for special events participate in the Bridal Showcase, it’s an ideal event for people who will be hosting family reunions and celebrations or even business gatherings to meet vendors and plan their events, Samuelsen Wharton said. Researching businesses online doesn’t provide the same experience as meeting vendors face to face to see their products and get a sense of their personalities.

“If you go to the Bridal Showcase … you can’t get that experience any other way,” she said. “You can get everybody in one place so it’s much easier to (compare) vendors… There’s nothing like being able to talk to people and ask them about their business. It’s such a time-saver for people.”

Vendors know brides and grooms are planning now for weddings that may be happening later this year or in 2024, Samuelsen Wharton said.

“They want to get in front of the curve and want to be able to reach out to their audience (brides and grooms), and this is the perfect opportunity for them to do that,” she said.

Destination weddings trending

This year’s vendors will include some new businesses that are meeting the growing demand for outdoor and destination weddings.

“One of the things we’re seeing as a trend in the bridal industry is that brides and grooms are making it much more an entire experience instead of guests just attending their wedding,” Samuelsen Wharton said. “We have a lot of people who travel here to get married.”

She attended a wedding in December the bride and groom hosted in Mexico. They planned three days of events, including a boat ride and a special meal for guests, as well as the wedding. Especially for destination weddings, couples try to give their guests mini-vacations, Samuelsen Wharton said.

“Especially since COVID-19, outdoor weddings have become very popular,” she said. “When people travel some place, it’s typically a place (such as the Black Hills) where people vacation, so the brides and grooms are planning activities in addition to the wedding. We’re really seeing that a lot this year.”

“Outdoor venues have become very popular,” she said. “I’ve seen more venues open in the Black Hills than I have in all the years I’ve done the Bridal Showcase. There are so many options for the brides that want to have a destination wedding… People will learn about businesses… that just opened or are planning to be open this summer and they’re going to be represented at the Showcase.”

Technology continues to change the way brides plan their weddings. Increasingly, brides announce their engagements on social media, set up wedding websites where guests can RSVP, and create invitations online or send invitations online.

A new trend Samuelsen Wharton is seeing is the inclusion of dress codes.

“People have become so casual,” she said.

Whether the wedding is close to home or on a beach in Mexico, offering guests suggested attire guidelines — including appropriate footwear — will help the guests be well-prepared and well-dressed for the wedding and other activities that may be occurring. Samuelsen Wharton said there are online sites that put together packages that include photos of suggested attire for rehearsal dinners, weddings and other activities the couple may be planning.

“Giving people a suggested attire list is really new. I think it’s a good idea,” Samuelsen Wharton said, noting that such lists make it easier for guests to plan what to wear and, if they’re traveling, what to pack.

Grooms welcome

Every year, Samuelsen Wharton said grooms are encouraged to attend the Bridal Showcase along with the brides. Last year, about half the brides were accompanied by grooms and Samuelsen Wharton hopes that number continues to grow. The Bridal Showcase includes a grand prize for a groom — a 50-inch HD smart TV — to entice more men to attend. The grand prize for a bride is a $500 gift certificate from Riddle’s Jewelry.

“We have about 40 prizes we’re giving away,” Samuelsen Wharton said. “We literally give away thousands of dollars of prizes. That’s always fun.”

Prizes include gift baskets, dinner reservations, overnight hotel stays, gift cards and more.

“Men won’t feel out of place,” she said. “We do get more and more men that come. They’re generally a little bit older and they want to be involved in the wedding. They want to help make decisions about the DJ, about the photographer.”

Brides in black

Men’s fashions are incorporated into the two fashion shows during the Bridal Showcase. This year, the fashion shows will feature black wedding gowns for the first time. Though black, the color of mourning, was long thought to be a taboo color for weddings, it’s a trend that’s been elsewhere in the nation for a year or two and has made its way to the Midwest.

Black dresses are appealing to brides of all ages who want a change of pace from the traditional white or ivory gowns, according to Frankie Stone, owner of Audra’s Bridal Gallery in Rapid City.

“It’s somebody that wants something striking,” Stone said. “They’re looking for something different and out of the box, and I foresee it being a trend for the next few years.”

“There’s a lot of things you can do as far as color schemes. We’re seeing a lot of wedding parties do the opposite — the bride is in black and the bridesmaids tend to be in lighter colors,” Stone said. “If you’re going for moody tones, I’ve seen dark green or emerald green or dark maroon.”

Brides also are favoring modern, minimalist styles with a “less is more” vibe, Stone said.

“It’s very classy, almost the black tie feel. There’s the classic black tux but then I also have the polar opposite to where the groom is wearing a bright-colored suit,” Stone said. “I feel like Audra’s tries to keep a lot of styles on hand so we can service anyone.”

A trend for bridal parties is for the bride to choose a color and let each bridesmaid select her own dress. One might opt for a beaded gown, while another chooses chiffon and another picks velvet, for example, Stone said.

“The likelihood of the bridesmaid wearing it again is higher,” she said.

Above all, brides in particular need to keep comfort in mind when choosing their dress and shoes, Stone said.

A selection of glitzy gowns will be part of the Bridal Showcase fashion show. Those dresses are suitable for prom, military balls and other formal functions in the region, Stone said. She anticipates neon and gemstone colors will be popular this year.

Admission to the 46th annual Bridal Showcase is $7.50 per person for those who pre-register by Friday, or $10 per person the day of the event. Go to https://blackhillsbride.com/events/bridal-showcase to pre-register.