Building from the (under)ground up

Graphic 1: In addition to heavily impacting the local area, Sanford Lab’s effects can be seen across the state. The graphic above details these impact dollars by 3-digit zip code in the State of South Dakota.

Additionally, dozens of physicists, geologists, biologists and engineers travel to Sanford Lab every week to work on their experiments. These international collaborations bring people to the area who purchase lodging, food, shopping and tourism—expenses that are reflected in the City of Lead’s hospitality tax.

“The presence of researchers onsite has been significant so far, and these numbers will only increase as we look ahead to future experiments,” Headley said.

Looking ahead

The Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility and the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (LBNF/DUNE), a project that will exist and operate at a planetary scale, includes 1,100 international collaborators from 38 countries and 178 institutions.