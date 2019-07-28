Functioning as a true public/private partnership, Elevate Rapid City represents a new chapter in our community’s history where leading private sector economic development organizations have united under a joint partnership agreement in order to lead strategic economic growth and development according to a collective vision and shared plan vetted by more than 100 community leaders.
Under discussion for nearly two years, Elevate Rapid City is a joint venture of the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce Division and the Rapid City Economic Development Division, as well as being aligned closely with support from Ellsworth Development Authority and the Economic Development Foundation’s Ascent Innovation.
Our mission is to achieve the shared economic and community development goals that will elevate the quality of life and employment opportunities for all those who call Rapid City home. Led by proactive business and government leaders, Elevate Rapid City serves to enhance and better leverage the economic development activities of its pro-business partners in order to achieve more pronounced and measurable economic results.
Economic development is an important function of any community. Investing time and resources to keep growth continuous is what keeps our city alive. So how about those who are already here? The Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce works diligently to connect, advocate for, and promote businesses that make Rapid City their home base.
There are many concrete opportunities we look forward to as a community. Elevate will be the organization that makes these things happen and will be at the forefront of the economic future of Rapid City. It is a bold, aggressive plan that will expand our economy, add jobs, increase revenue from sales and property taxes, and result in benefits for our entire community.