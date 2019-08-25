The summer is nearly gone, but we are grateful to see that the sidewalks and streets are still bustling with visitors and locals alike. Rapid City and the Black Hills are truly special; we are surrounded by monumental experiences, the beautiful Mountain West outdoors and bucket-list activities. This is a community that values businesses large and small, and we are fortunate to live and work here.
Over the last several weeks, you may have noticed Elevate Rapid City garnering attention from local media and from other Black Hills communities. In addition to our internal work of merging two outstanding organizations into a single force with commonly-directed resources, we have moved forward with several projects in the community:
A Request for Proposal (RFP) for a mixed-use development on the corner of Fifth and St. Joseph was sent to local and regional developers in July. We appreciate the media coverage and subsequent enthusiasm this has generated in Rapid City. Proposals are under review and cover an array of options, which include commercial space, dwelling units and a number of parking spaces, all available in a single development. We are eager to complete the selection process and see this addition to our vibrant downtown come to fruition.
I have had the opportunity to talk with surrounding communities about Elevate Rapid City and our combining economic resources from public and private sectors in an efficient manner. Although this type of effort is not new to communities on a national level, it is the first effort of its kind in our region. It is an honor to be viewed as a leader in this new era of strategic economic growth.
Every day, Elevate Rapid City leadership is working diligently to reach the goals outlined in our strategic plans, both for our own organization and for the community. The Black Hills are a treasure to the state of South Dakota, and Rapid City is at the heart of it all. With opportunities for growth at our fingertips, the future of our beloved city is unlimited.